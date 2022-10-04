Vicar of Antrim pays tribute to 'tireless' treasurer Cynthia

A SPECIAL presentation has been made to parishioner Cynthia Cherry, who has retired after 21 years as honorary treasurer at All Saints’ Church in Antrim.

The presentation was made by the Ven Dr Stephen McBride, vicar of Antrim, in church last week.

The Archdeacon said Cynthia had been ‘a tremendous support’ to him, the Select Vestry and parishioners since taking on the role.

“Cynthia has given herself tirelessly to the role and over the years has taken on many fundraising projects that ensured our parish finances are some of the best and strongest in the Diocese of Connor,” Archdeacon McBride said.

“The warmth of Cynthia’s engaging personality has been a great asset to all that she has undertaken in her duties as hon treasurer.”

Cynthia has served the Church at a diocesan and national level. In the Diocese of Connor, she is a member of Diocesan Council and serves on the Finance Committee.

She is one of two people who represent the Diocese on the Representative Church Body, which is the body which governs the finances of the Church.

She also serves on the Pensions Board, Stipend Committee and is on the governing body of the Church of Ireland Theological Institute.

Outside of her church commitments, Cynthia has been one of Macmillan’s foremost fundraisers. She is also a friend of Dame Mary Peters, and helped her with several projects.

She was awarded the MBE in 2018 for her tireless community and fundraising work.