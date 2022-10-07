The Rabbit is crowned best hotel in Northern Ireland - in its first year!

THE Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick has run away with the prestigious AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland.

The AA’s ultimate accolade for hotels in the UK, it is awarded to hotels that are recognised as being outstanding examples of their kind.

From the small family-run hotel to the most ambitious commercial ventures, hotels of every size and style are potential winners.

Returning with an in-person ceremony for the first time in three years, and hosted by TV presenter Gabby Logan, the gala bash in London honoured the best hospitality establishments in twenty-six categories.

And no-one was more pleased than Lynsey Gordon, General Manager at The Rabbit, when the former Templeton Hotel was crowned cream of the crop.

“We are proud and honoured to be recognised by the AA at these most prestigious awards,” she said.

“This is a fantastic endorsement of all the hard work that has gone into the extensive redevelopment at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.

“This award reinforces our unwavering commitment to deliver an outstanding experience and recognise the talents, dedication and efforts of our team.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and we look forward to creating many more memory-making moments at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.”

An AA Inspector said the award was richly deserved.

“Self-described as the laid-back sister to Galgorm, The Rabbit has been a tremendous success since its opening last year,” they said.

“Significant investment and redesign has transformed the former Templeton property into a very much destination hotel and spa experience.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said the stellar standards this year were a testament to the industry.

“It was great to be back at Grosvenor House after three years and to celebrate the greatest hospitality establishments across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The past few years have been incredibly tough for the hospitality sector, from lockdowns to travel restrictions, supply chain issues to the rising cost of living, but these awards have highlighted how our industry, time and time again, has worked tirelessly to overcome adversity and create unforgettable experiences for the public.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners and shortlisted establishments for their hard work, passion and dedication to providing hospitality to the highest standards.”

All AA Hospitality Awards winners will be included in The Restaurant Guide 2023, published by AA Publishing.