Council to assume responsibility for Doagh Cemetery

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council is to take complete responsibility for Doagh Cemetery, also known as Church Lane Burial Ground.

Council had responsibility for the maintenance of the facility, including two grass cuts per year with maintenance also carried out from time to time, involving cutting back shrubs and works undertaken to trees.

A report due before the Operations Committee this week said that burials and administration of plots currently sit with a Cemetery Committee, which keeps its records manually and which makes its own arrangements for digging graves through undertakers.

A request has been received from the Cemetery Committee, for Council to take responsibility for both burials and administration.

The report said: “The ancient graveyard, which appears to date back to the 1300s has, on average, one burial per year. Due to its age, the layout is such that manual digging of graves is required.

“It is worth noting that with the older cemeteries, grave records are not always accurate.

“Council’s Cemeteries Admin staff have considerable experience in working through this type of issue.

“Members are advised that research carried out following the request indicates that ownership of the land was vested in the local authority through a Schedule of Burial Grounds vested by the Commissioners of Church Temporalities in Ireland relating to the Irish Church Act 1869.”

“In considering that the number of burials is likely to reduce over time, whilst from a Cemeteries Administration perspective, the existing cemetery map would need to be transferred to the new cemetery software system, Plotbox, in line with the mapping underway for all cemeteries under Council ownership or stewardship.”

There are a mix of cemetery arrangements in place currently across the borough- those owned, developed and operated by Council, a number which were transferred to the legacy councils and which are maintained by Council which also has responsibility for burial and a small number where maintenance only is provided.

Officers recommended that council assume responsibility for the administration and arrangement of burials at Church Lane Burial Ground, also known as Doagh Cemetery.

A search of the British Newspaper Archive has revealed a number of gory happenings at the graveyard.

In 1898, gravedigger John Gilmore was killed when a plot he was trying to enlarge ahead of an imminent burial collapsed in on him.

Another unsavoury case came to light in October 1937.

Local man Andrew McCurley was in the dock charged with trespassing on two grave plots in Doagh and removing a headstone. Twice.

The accused had claimed that Agnes Surgenor’s two graves actually belonged to him, so he had removed the stone in May 1936 and again in June, and had unceremoniously dumped it on a heap of stones in a corner of the cemetery.

Counsel for the plaintiff described his action as ‘amazingly high-handed’ and added that he ‘apparently had no respect whatever for the dead’.

Miss Surgenor told the court that back in 1905 Andrew McCurley laid claim to four graves in the cemetery on account of his father’s name being on the cemetery map.

She maintained that the graves, however, belonged to her grandfather, James Marmion.

The matter was duly brought before the Cemetery Committee and they divided the graves between the two families.

But it seems that this equitable solution did not go down well with the McCurley family.

The sense of injustice would fester for decades.

The headstone at the heart of the case was erected in 1911, until it was removed ‘in such an improper fashion’ a quarter of a century later.

A wreath and two rose bushes were also removed.

“I got the caretaker to put them on again, but on June 29, after they had been on only four days, they were removed again,” said Miss Surgenor.

She added that the wreath was destroyed and there was the mark of a crowbar on the headstone.

The witness said the headstone had cost £9 or £9 10s, and the wreath £4 10s.

Mr McCurley then took to the stand, and once again re-asserted his right to all four graves - even though by that time three members of the Surgenor family resided in two of them.

When he learned about the presence of the headstone, he resolved to take action.

“The stone was sitting on the ground and I lifted it carefully and placed it beside some stones, but did not damage it in any way,” he said.

Following the death of his daughter he returned to the graveyard and observing that it had been replaced, he once again took things into his own hands.

“There was a little cement round the base of it this time, but it was quite soft and there was no difficulty in lifting it out.”

He confirmed that he was 45-years-old - making him a child when he first laid claim to the plots in 1905.

“And when you were 13 years of age you were so interested in death that you commenced thinking of what was going to happen these graves when you departed this life?” he was asked.

“l was sent to it. It was duty to go and claim my father’s grave as the eldest son,” he replied.

Giving judgment, the presiding Judge said disputes between families about family graves were ‘very distressing’ and unfortunately in many cases were extremely difficult to decide, because very often the records of the graves, particularly in the country graveyards, had been badly kept and there was a great deal of room for disputing who owned the graves and the extent of grave property.

Fortunately, though, it was ‘not so in this particular case’.

The clincher was the compromise in 1905, which had been fully minuted.

The Judge had no doubt that from that time two of the graves belonged to the Marmion connection and two to the McCurley connection - and he did not accept the evidence from the accused that he was oblivious of the outcome.

“I cannot accept the evidence of the defendant that he did not know from that time that he had no claim to those two graves.”

His Honour added it was ‘a great pity’ that the defendant did not abide by that, and that instead of bringing an action at law if he thought he had title to the graves, he should have’ taken it upon himself to go in and knock down the headstone in such a fashion’.

“That was an entirely improper act, and should have been avoided in all circumstances, because there is nothing that people are more sensitive about than interference with the graves of their dead, and quite properly so.

Andrew McCurley was ordered to pay £5 in damages.

“I hope that this will be an end to any dispute as to the ownership of these two graves.”

Undoubtedly the local man was not impressed.