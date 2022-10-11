End of the line for Maid of Antrim? Once-popular sailing boat is bailed out after taking on water in marina

ANTRIM people have been expressing their shock after the once-popular sailing boat which ferried people into Lough Neagh was photographed mostly submerged in water.

The Lough Neagh Partnership first raised the alarm, posting on social media: “Maid of Antrim under water in Ballyronan. Sad to see it at the end of its life.”

They later showed a video of the vessel having water pumped out of it,

Alderman Paul Michael said: “Many an enjoyable afternoon was had around Lough Neagh on the Maid of Antrim over the years with memorable images along the way - sadly this is not one of them.”

Probably the best known boat on the River Bann and Lough Neagh, the The Maid of Antrim was built in 1963 and brought to Lough Neagh in 1967, serving the region for 32 consecutive years.

The wooden motor vessel was originally built by the Guard Ferry Co. Ltd for the Helensburgh to Gareloch Service.

The vessel was built on the Clyde and originally sailed under the name Scots Guard.

It was renamed in 1965 when it first sailed on Lough Neagh.

It was purchased by the council in 1977 and for more than two decades it allowed locals to enjoy the beauty of the waterway.

But the Lough Neagh service finally ended in 1998 - and the Maid eventually went under the hammer in Millennium year.

After a six year restoration job, it returned to active service in 2007.

Previous owners include Jim Rainey, Jim McGarry and current owner Con Law, from Portglenone, of Lough Neagh Cruises, who purchased the vessel in 2001.

Many Antrim residents will remember the Sportunity summer youth scheme - which included ‘five swims at the Antrim Forum and a go on the Maid of Antrim’.

And the Maid was also well known for showing dignitaries, celebs and visitors around the lough.

Just weeks ago a framed picture of the Maid of Antrim was presented to the Boathouse restaurant at the Lough Neagh Gateway complex in Antrim.

It captured a family day out for former Mayor Sam Dunlop and his family.

Mayor Stephen Ross was on hand to accept the picture on the council’s behalf.

“I was delighted to attend the Boathouse for the donation of the ‘Maid of Antrim Sets Sail on Lough Neagh’ from Councillor Paul Dunlop and his family to The Gateway Visitor Centre,” he said.

“The photo was donated in memory of Councillor Dunlop’s father, the late Sam Dunlop, former Mayor and Alderman, who passed away in 2021.”

The Maid of Antrim had been moored at Ballyronan for many years and had taken infrequent sailings to this side of the lough in recent years - but now her future is unknown.