Mayor offers sympathies and opens online book of condolences after explosion tragedy

THE Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday, October 7.

Alderman Stephen Ross said: “This was a truly unimaginable tragedy and my thoughts are with the people of Creeslough at this time of intense grief.

“I, like countless people hearing this news, am utterly shocked and devastated by this horrific incident.

“There will be many heartbroken families trying to come to terms with such a tremendous loss, and I know they will be in our collective prayers in the days and weeks ahead.

“I would also like to pay tribute to those members of the emergency services from across the north west and Northern Ireland involved in the search and recovery operation, under such traumatic circumstances.”

A book of condolence has been opened for the victims of the tragedy on the Council website https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/

creeslough

Ten people are known to have died after the explosion at a service station on Friday afternoon.

An investigation is under way into the cause, but police have said it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Candlelit vigils have been held, with tributes coming from the Pope, the Irish President and neighbours.

On Monday, a statement from King Charles and the Queen Consort said they expressed their ‘most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences" to people who had lost loves ones and with "the people of Ireland’.

The monarch said they had experienced the ‘strong sense of community’ that exists in Donegal from their visit to the county in 2016.

The first funerals of two of the victims, Jessica Gallagher, 24, from Creeslough, and Martin McGill, 49, who was originally from Scotland, will take place on Tuesday while James O’Flaherty, from Sydney, Australia, will be buried on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Irish Red Cross announced it had set up the Creeslough Community Support Fund to help those injured, bereaved, made homeless or who had lost an income.

A separate online appeal for donations to help people in the village has surpassed €250,000 (£219,000) in two days.

On Sunday, An Garda Síochána confirmed the names of the 10 victims, who were all from Creeslough or the surrounding areas.

The youngest was just five-years-old.

Vigils to remember those who died were held across County Donegal on Sunday evening.

Eight people are still thought to be in hospital, with one remaining in critical condition.