Mencap boss slams Muckamore

THE Director of learning disability charity Mencap NI has vowed to lobby for the ‘release’ of the remaining patients ‘stranded’ at Muckamore Abbey.

Gráinne Close welcomed the publication this week of an independent review that found that policy and strategy in Northern Ireland for people with a learning disability and their families is in urgent need of updating.

Any new strategy, they say, should consolidate the long-standing goal that no-one should call a hospital their home.

Some patients at Muckamore have waited for over a decade to leave the hospital, which has been blighted in recent years by allegations of the abuse of vulnerable patients.

“This report makes grim reading, but I am pleased it has been published and the Government is committed to taking action,” said the Mencap chief.

“The abuse that took place at Muckamore Abbey was abhorrent and must not be allowed to happen again.

“It breaks my heart that 43 people are still stranded there – unable to move on and heal – and we need to do more to find them high quality community settings where they can thrive.

“Muckamore is wholly unsuitable for people with a learning disability and Mencap will continue to campaign for their release.”

