Muckamore Community Centre reopens

Muckamore Community Centre has reopened its doors for another school year following a two month closure to facilitate an extensive refurbishment project to extend the playground space.

Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross along with Deputy Mayor Leah Smyth and Councillors Paul Dunlop and Roisin Lynch welcomed parents, staff and children back last week. The space is used by Muckamore Preschool, which is celebrating 43 years at the centre.

Over the last four decades, Muckamore Community Centre has welcomed over 2,000 children to the preschool from the surrounding areas of Muckamore, Ballycraigy and Newpark and helped them create many happy memories and friendships for life.

Muckamore Community Centre has been closed during the summer months to facilitate the upgrade work to the playgroup space. The work that was completed during the closure includes the floor space for the playgroup more than doubling in size, a new children’s toilet including an accessible toilet within the playgroup space, a new office space within the playgroup, removal of the old stage and an increase in size of the Main Hall’s equipment store. Other features include dimmable lighting, adaptable for the children.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross said: “The work carried out at Muckamore Community Centre will help ensure the children and staff of Muckamore Preschool have a modern and fit for purpose facility that will continue to support the local community for years to come.”