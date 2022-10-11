Oasis Caring in Action reflects on a busy year of giving back to the community

AN Antrim based organisation has donated thousands of pounds to good causes and helped scores of local residents during another busy year.

With a base on High Street, Oasis Caring In Action is an offshoot of the East Belfast charity, aimed at ‘transforming lives, transforming communities and transforming Antrim through a diverse portfolio of youth, family and community support programmes’.

It is perhaps best known for administering the town’s food bank, with a distribution centre on High Street and satellite points in Ballycraigy, Stiles, Greystone and Rathenraw.

The social enterprise ‘Creations by Oasis’ has just donated £500 to FlourishNI, which assists trafficked women in Northern Ireland and £500 to the Bridge Association in Antrim to go towards their new building.

Oasis also held a Macmillan Coffee morning and a Hula Hoop Challenge where staff raised £1,791.

At the organisation’s AGM last week, manager Jennifer Todd gave an update in what has been happening over the last twelve months.

While funding through National Lottery – Empowering Young People finished in October 2021, Oasis was successful in an application through the Community Foundation Mental Health Support Fund which enabled Jennifer to re-establish the centre as the Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub.

“This funding is for two years and covers the majority of my role, an Adult Befriender, Family Liaison Lead, and 16 hours of our Centre Administrator.” she explained.

“I was also able to expand our youth provision through three-year funding through Henry Smith Foundation which covers a full and part-time youth worker.

“Due to the success of our Community Support Hub and the clear need within the Antrim area I have also had to apply for funding through Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council (ANBC) to cover additional support groups which we have felt the need to introduce.”

Oasis also launched a new website, which gives a full overview of what is running in the Centre and is linked directly to a new facebook page.

Jennifer also established an Advisory Group – which is made up with partner organisations who Oasis works collaboratively with on a regular basis.

The Community Partnership exists to share ideas and work together to ensure the Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub best serves the community and to work alongside the Foodbank to ensure those in financial difficulty across the community can access the support they need when they need it.

Members include representatives from Community Advice, Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network, Enkalon Foundation, Age NI, Women’s Aid Antrim, Noreen McClelland, SDLP Councillor and Mental Health Champion for Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, the Oasis board and church CfC Antrim.

Meanehile, the Community Advisory network ensures that Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub continues to meet the need in the community.

At a meeting with Health Minister Robin Swann, they impresson on him that they all have a heart for ‘empowering women in Antrim to alleviate loneliness and isolation which affects women’s mental health’.

Caroline Brownlee, Adult Befriender has linked up with 30 women to date, and she has expanded this role to include setting up ‘Support Bubbles’ on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to empower them to form their own support networks outside of Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub.

Jennifer said: “We have seen these women grow in confidence, join other groups within our Centre and integrate fully into the community and even attend family functions that they had previously avoided.”

To date Rachel Horner, Family Liaison Lead, has worked with 42 families – each of these have an Action Plan and outcome.

These families are supported in a variety of ways to best suit their needs, increase their confidence and equip them better to deal with problems and issues that arise.

Community Pilates runs every Monday morning – free of charge for women in the community and it is a good way to introduce them back into physical education to help with their mental health.

As well as volunteering with other groups within the Centre, the Core Women’s Group meets every Thursday morning and is funded with £2,500 through ANBC ‘Creating an Inclusive Community’ which will help to cover their individual programme this year.

The Friendship Hub runs the last Monday of the month and links into the Chatty Café Initiative from the Antrim & Newtownabbey Loneliness Network.

Over 20 women attend this hub which has an external speaker organised for each session.

The Crafty Ladies was initially funded by £300 from CfC to buy wool and material for craft and has now received funding from Impact Network - ‘Getting Crafty about Mental Health for £1,000 which will cover some additional activities for these women.

One of these sessions ‘Laughing Therapy’ will be offered to all the women who attend the centre.

The Multicultural Group has been very successful in bringing together women from Antrim and Syrian women within the community.

It has £2,500 funding through ANBC which enables these women to come together to learn about each other’s cultures and enjoy crafting together.

Creations by Oasis was established to bless other charities and give back to the community.

The women knit baby clothes, make jewellery, tote bags and are involved in making Christmas gifts.

The women were very proud to present Janette Rankin with £500 to Flourish NI.

Janette came down to carry out crafting with the women and they were so impressed with her work with Flourish NI that they knew they wanted to support the work she is involved in.

The women also wanted to support the Bridge Association in Antrim – a horticultural training centre for young adults with special needs.

The women were delighted to present their new Training Committee with £500 towards their new building which should commence in March 2023.

Self-care for a Positive Mindset Group is a six-week course run by Rachel and supported by Caroline.

There are up to 10 women in each group; they have run four courses already this year and have just been successful in an application through ANBC to run another four for 48 more women over the next 10 months.

Jennifer added: “Many of the women who attend this group say that it actually gives them a reason to get up in the morning.”

In partnership with Early Life Foundation, Rachel ran two 2 successful four-week programmes which were designed for babies born during the pandemic, called the The Smile Baby Programme.

Rachel ran Nuture Hub sessions on a Friday morning for mums and babies to encourage relaxation, gentle exercises and stretching for general wellbeing.

Caroline and Rachel run the Walk & Talk Group every Wednesday morning to encourage mums and children to come together and make friends while enjoying some exercise and a lot of chat.

Rachel ran a Summer Programme for parents/carers and children aged 18 months to five years every Tuesday morning in August.

The Drawing Group was set up by Caroline with a woman who she was befriending who was interested in Art.

Following on from discussions in our Community Partnership Group on how we could tackle men’s isolation and mental health, Oasis commenced a new Men’s Group.

This group is being led by Stephen Todd – Oasis Board member - to address the needs of men, in particular their isolation and lack of other male company, through chat, craic and some trips out to locations they have expressed an interest in.

CfC has kindly donated £400 to this group to help to develop a programme for them.

The Buidling Community Partnership Programme (BCPP) is a new programme which will commence on October 6 in partnership with Roisin, Pharmacist from Antrim Boots Chemist.

The programme will look at health inequalities and educate women on how to best use the facilities in their local pharmacy.

Oasis has also introduced a pre-loved scheme within the Centre where women are encouraged to bring in items they are no longer using that other women may be interested in.

This has proved very successful. New items that come in are hung up on a clothes rail for two weeks and if no-one wants them they are then taken to a local charity shop.

Iinformal education continues to be very successful.

David Caskey, Lead Youth Worker has just finished working with nine young people deregistered from formal education to enable them to achieve accredited qualifications and proceed into further education.

He has now recruited another 10 young people for the programme which has just commenced.

Youth Mentoring is is a new area that David is involved in and to date he has mentored 16 young people, has produced individual Development Plans for each of them and is working closely with them to tackle their individual needs and issues.

To date 79 young people have availed of a drop-in facility in the afternoons or Monday evenings – these are themed events which have included gaming, board game extravaganza and murder mystery nights.

As part of the Under 14 Mental Health Programme, 20 young people took part over the summer to equip them with the skills for entering back into formal education in September.

Originally there was to be one summer scheme, but 24 young people registered, and it therefore had to be redesigned as two separate July and August summer schemes.

Both summer schemes were very successful with the young people being totally engaged in physical activities and trips which were organised for Monday and Wednesdays and the mental health training which was organised for each Tuesday.

David is working with the PSNI in Antrim to develop the Think Different Programme for over 17s to help them realise the consequences of their actions to themselves, their families and the wider community in Antrim.

In partnership with CfC in Antrim, Oasis ran the ANBC School Uniform Scheme this summer, which was a very timely initiative given the financial strain on families.

The Core Women’s Group and volunteers from CfC sorted out these uniforms and facilitated an appointment system with Ruth Wallace.

Over 800 items of clothing were handed out to families in the Antrim area.

Another ANBC Scheme which will be partnering with CfC Antrim is the Winter Coat Scheme – people will be able to donate coats into the Oasis Antrim Community Hub; these will be passed to CfC Antrim for distribution at their Foodbank session every Wednesday from 11 – 1 pm.

APEX Housing funded two multicultural summer outings for 30 women this summer.

On 20 July they had a great trip to Carrickfergus Castle and on 17 August they visited Cultra Folk Park.

As well as APEX providing lunch, the Syrian women also brought some of their speciality cooking with them to share with the Group – which were greatly appreciated by everyone.

The Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross joined the Multicultural Group to take part in a Kintsugi Workshop as part of Good Relation Week 2022.

Kintsugi is the art of seeing breakage and repair as part of the beauty and story of an object.

The staff in the Community Hub held a very successful Macmillian Coffee Morning and six-hour Hula Hoop Challenge on 12 September where they raised a total of £1,791.

Over 40 people attended the coffee morning with two new women requesting to be befriended.

Jennifer concluded: “This was an amazing effort by the team at Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub and something that we hope to replicate in the future.”