Readers' memories of Castle Street

HE’S brought the stories of St Comgall’s Church and the townland of Milltown to life, and now a local author and historian has his eyes set on reviving memories of a long-gone Antrim thoroughfare.

Brendan Smith is working on his latest tome, which concerns the old Castle Street, formerly known as Bow Lane.

As its older name would suggest, the street began where ‘chapel corner’ roundabout now stands, curved past ‘The Stables’ - Rococo bar and restaurant as it is now known - through what is now Antrim police station and terminating at Market Square.

Over the years it was slowly torn down to make way for new developments, but at one time it was home to the ‘Frenchman's House, the old Royal Irish Constabulary barracks, McKeown’s shop, Patrick Magill’s pub, Smyth’s pub and Samuel Rea’s Antrim Saw Mills.

Some of the buildings were removed and rebuilt brick by brick at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra.

One steadfast fixture of Castle Street over the years has been the presence of a fire station.

Despite historic buildings having a penchant for bursting into flames in Antrim, it wasn’t until World War Two that organised fire fighting came to the town.

The first equipment was a small Bedford lorry and light-trailer pump, stationed in a yard behind John McKendry's Pub, 35 Castle Street and then moved to a garage in Baird’s Yard in Church Street.

Their equipment was enhanced shortly afterwards with the addition of the Austin Tender, Beresford major pump and a low pressure pump.

This equipment formed the basis of a Retained Section in 1948 with Pat Bradley as Section Leader.

They continued to operate out of Baird’s yard before moving to the present station in Castle Street in 1952.

Other businesses which people may remember are the ‘Do it yourself Centre’, McCormick’s taxi and funeral undertakers premises, Freddie McClung’s shoe shop, The Antrim Arms, Miss Crawford’s drapery shop and McCabe’s butchers shop.

An entry on Castle Street was said to lead to Antrim Castle grounds, however a lady who lived adjacent to the alley would look out and interrogate anyone she saw trying to venture past!

There were also some well known families living in the residential properties on the street, many of whom still reside in Antrim to this day.

Brendan has been working with Dr William Roulston is the research Director of the Ulster Historical Foundation and burrowing into the archives at the Public Records Office Northern Ireland, and is now seeking help from the folk of Antrim.

He is seeking anecdotes and photographs and will happily interview local people for their stories of Castle Street.

“I am looking at next year before I have all these stories collected, but I am really looking forward to talking to anyone who lived or worked in Castle Street, or their families, to bring this area back to life.”

You can contact Brendan on ap109gb@btinternet.com or by calling 07875044586