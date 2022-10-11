Striking Antrim postal worker says: 'We're doing this to protect customers'

A MEMBER of staff at the Royal Mail in Antrim who has been out on strike has said that the public needs to support the struggle for better pay and conditions.

The picket line at the town’s Sorting Office was visited by both the area rep and Northern Ireland rep for the Communications Workers’ Union last Friday.

Royal Mail workers are striking on multiple days across the next few months, with people warned to expect delays to their parcels and letters.

Around 115,000 staff are walking out over pay and conditions in what the CWU says is the biggest national strike of any sector this year.

Twenty-one days will be affected by the strikes, which the union says will have a ‘dramatic impact’ on peak periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the run-up to Christmas.

Royal Mail says it has ‘well-developed contingency plans’ but ‘cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce’.

A union rep at the Antrim Sorting Office said that workers are seeking a pay rise, as inflation at present is 10%.

They say that the 2% offer is ‘actually a pay cut’ and that any further increased offers have been subject to unacceptable terms and conditions.

They claimed that there have been changes to a current agreement on sick pay and annualised hours - meaning shorter working day in the summer months, but longer days in the winter, meaning staff are working well into the dark evenings, added to later starting times.

They claim there is also no set finish time.

Workers have also complained about compulsory Sunday working, with no consideration of members’ religious practices on that day.

One local worker said: “I have been working here for over ten years and it was a great place to work up until recently, but over the years things have just got harder and harder and I had to join a union this year for the first time in my life.

“I fear for what is happening to peoples’ letters and important documents like bank cards, birth certificates - really important things.

“It was great to get the support from the union on Friday and now we need to get the support of the people.

“The media is painting us as greedy and lazy - we are not getting paid to stand out, if we didn’t care we would be at home in bed, not standing under a gazebo in the wind and lashing rain putting our point across.

“Ultimately we are doing this for the public because we want to be able to do our jobs for them properly in the long term and we cannot do that in the current conditions.

“We are not taking home the huge salaries you read about in the media - £42k or £24 an hour is a nonsense - but it is true that the bosses are getting a huge amount of money while we do the hard work and that the CEO has been in talks about selling things off to billionaires.

“They used to say this was a letter company which sometimes handled parcels, now it is a parcel company and the letters are an afterthought - people need to know what is going on here and I am sure they would not be impressed at the way we are being told to handle their letters.”