Man dies after Stiles fire

Friday 14 October 2022 12:13

A MAN has died following a fire in a ground floor apartment in Antrim town.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire on the ground floor of a block of flats in the Dunamoy Drive area of Stiles at around 9.54am on Wednesday, October 12.

A man was rescued from the apartment by firefighters, however he sadly passed away at the scene.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following an apartment fire in the Dunamoy Drive area of Antrim.

“On Wednesday, October 12, at 9.54am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire on the ground floor of an apartment block.

“Two fire appliances from Antrim Fire Station and one fire appliance from Ballymena Fire Station attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The man was rescued by firefighters.

“Tragically he died at the scene.

“Firefighters left the scene at 11.20am and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental.”

