Elected reps step in after children spotted playing football on church roof

LOCAL DUP representatives have visited and Antrim church after a spate of anti-social behaviour and vandalism - including young people being seen playing football on the roof.

Trevor Clarke MLA and Councillors John Smyth and Paul Dunlop met at St Patrick’s Church on the Parkhall Road, Antrim, to discuss the ongoing issues.

Commenting after the meeting Trevor Clarke said, “It is deeply concerning that young people have caused substantial physical damage to this church building and unfortunately not only once.

“I have raised this with the local PSNI team to enhance the police presence in the area.

“We will continue to liaise with local police and other organisations to try preventing further incidents.”

John Smyth added: “We had been contacted by one of the parishioners in relation to ongoing anti social behaviour which has sadly culminated in two expensive roof windows being damaged

“The young people had apparently climbed up onto the flat roof and played football

“Now what possesses our young people to treat church property with such disrespect?

“It is more annoying when we have a perfectly good six a side ground at our Steeple play park

“We did attend and heard stories of how disrespectful and challenging they were to members of the congregation along with bottles found in the rear car park as a result of smoking cannabis

“We have suggested solutions to the church and have alerted police to give the area more attention

“I would urge anyone who can identify the young people concerned to contact the PSNI

“Whilst we don’t want to criminalise our young people, it really is unacceptable for them to vandalise the church building.

“I urge parents to keep a close eye on their children’s whereabouts.”

Councillor Paul Dunlop said: “We are working closely with the church to find preventative measures for this antisocial behaviour.

“The young people involved should be ashamed of themselves for their actions.”