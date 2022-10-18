End of an era as the oldest registered hunt in Ireland rides into the sunset

THE oldest registered hunt on the island of Ireland is no more, after the Killultagh Old Rock and Chichester closed.

Chair of the hunt, Philip Swann, paid an emotional tribute after the last ride out took place.

“Well as you probably know by now, the Killultagh Old Rock and Chichester hunt has closed.” he said.

“A sad day for all the genuine hunting folk and a really sad day for (Huntsman) Patrick Headdon and Katie and also for me.

“Patrick has been huntsman for seven seasons and I have been a member for over 30 years, the last six as chairman plus whatever other office needed filled.

“The hunt can trace its origins back to about 1620, although there is no record of any of the members riding at the Battle of the Boyne.

“However Killultagh members did serve in the First and Second “World Wars.

“The Old Rock and Chichester hunts joined forces in about 1830 and in 1832 the Killultagh hunt amalgamated and formed the Killultagh Old Rock and Chichester Harriers.

“Their livery was scarlet coats, green collar and old gold lapels and apparently King Charles II gave the hunt a charter - but don’t quote me on this bit of information as I wasn’t there that day!

“The hunt moved the kennels to the present location near Dundrod in 1960 and has been an essential help to the local farmers and stock owners since, helping to dispose of fallen stock and keeping vermin at bay.

“So I said thank you to Patrick as he blew the long horn after this morning’s meet and also to Katie for her whipping in.

“It was a sad but enjoyable morning and I am going to miss it more than you can imagine, but I’m sure Patrick will miss it even more.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported the hunt over the years, there are too many to mention, but Carol Headdon deserves a mention, whilst not ridding at every meet she did serve up a lovely buffet after a good days hunting.

“To all the farmers and land owners I say thank you for permitting the Hunt to cross their lands over the years it was really appreciated.”

In a 2018 interview with the Antrim Guardian, Mr Swann said: What I always say to people I hunt with is, take notice of your surroundings. Look at the ditch, it was probably dug 100 years ago, who dug it?

“That old abandoned cottage, has that been around since the time of the potato famine?

“Don’t disrespect the landowners who have looked after these places for centuries.

“I like everyone to be clean and tidy.”

The Northern Whig in 1937 reproduced a history of the Killultagh hunt, with thanks to Captain Charley, of Seymour Hill.

He told how back in 1832, new kennels were considered, as the hounds were ‘generally diseased and mangy, consequence of their being kept their present dirty, ill-ventilated, and ill-watered kennel’.

In August of that year Joseph McClelland was engaged as huntsman. The first meet of the Hunt was in November.

The first hunt dinner was held on i May, 13 1833 at the Hertford Arms.

“The dinner was served in very good style by Mr Crossley. Twenty-five gentlemen sat down to dinner among whom were many distinguished guests. John McCance, Esq., in the chair William Gregg. Esq., acted as croupier.’’

The Killultagh Hunt was now firmly established, and was for many years premier hunt in the North of Ireland.

The Whig reported: “About the year 1848 Mr. Thomas R. Stannus was appointed master, and from that time until he retired in 1871 had the entire management of the hunt his hands, and during that period his attention to its interests was unremitting.

“The membership increased considerably, and by Mr. Stannus’s efforts the standard quality in the hounds was much improved.

“For speed, nose, and symmetry the pack would have been hard to match. They were almost all pedigree hounds.

In the year the Old Rock and Chichester Hunt, declined in numbers, the Killultagh hunt was approached with a view to an amalgamation of hunts and country, and that the meets should three days a week, the Old Rock members proposing to pay the cost of the extra day.

This was arranged, and for some time the hounds met three days a week, the name of the Hunt being changed to Killultagh. Old Rock, and Chichester Harriers, which it remains to this day.

After some years the Old Rock members that remained, being also members of the Killultagh Hunt, the subscription from the Rocks, which had been dwindling, ceased altogether, and the third day a week was dropped.

The hunt in the 1880s was in ‘nourishing condition’, there being almost fifty members subscribing, besides an annual subscription from Sir Richard Wallace, Bart., of and from Mr. F. L. Capron, and from the Old Rocks.

The report said: “Until this time, wire had not interfered much with hunting, and nothing could have been more enjoyable than hunting with these hounds.

“Game was plentiful, sport ‘A1’, hares giving good runs, occasionally six mile points.

“The country was very suitable, in grazing, and warm welcome was extended to the hunt by the farmers. without which limiting would lave been out of the question.

“In former years many of the meets were within few miles, and in each season the kennels had their share.

“In Mr. H.J. McCance succeeded Mr Stannus in the Mastership, and for some years managed the hunt with great success, his personal popularity being greatly to its advantage.

“Later Mr AP Richardson was appointed Master, which position he only held for two or three years, Mr McCance again taking the reins with the assistance of an honourable secretary.”

In 1890 a great disaster befell the hunt, with ‘dumb madness’ - a form of rabies - breaking out among the hounds.

The report said: “Even, though striven against as much as possible, every safeguard against the infection being availed of, finally destroyed the whole pack, all left being only a few puppies.

“This occurred late in the summer, and though the members subscribed considerable sum to replace the hounds it was impossible to get the hunt to the old standard at once was.

“Although a number of first-class hounds were got from England, the whole pack was wanting in the levelness which had formerly characterised it.

“Mr John Richardson now took the Mastership, which he held for some time with advantage to the hunt.

“As time went on, members dropped off until few remained, and economy had to be the order of the day.

“Mr Lucas Waring was now appointed Master, accommodation for the hounds being found at Crumlin.

“He hunted hounds himself, showing the best sport until retired, when the late Colonel Chichester was appointed Master, to succeeded by the late Mr F Meenan.

“The kennels now being at Antrim, hounds hunted more this neighbourhood, when in 1926 owing to failing health Mr Meenan retired and Mr Charles Morrow took command, to be succeeded by the present Master, Mr Willis.

“Under Mr Morrow’s regime the kennels were removed close to Dundrod, where they are at present, and where a really good Harrier pack is to be seen.

“Mr Willis hunts hounds himself, his kennel huntsman being T Taylor, who commenced his service under Mr Richardson’s Mastership.”

The Killultagh Hunt had also run Point-to-Point races from the late 1800s.

The race was held near the old Enkalon site, in Antrim known as ‘The Bog Meadows’.

In the 50s and 60s they located to Pigeon Town, Glenavy.

It eventually moved to Ballyarnot, Aldergrove, then to Lennymore in Crumlin.

The present meeting is held on the Largy Road, by kind permission of Dr Peter Fitzgerald and Randox Laboratories.

Back in the day, the Antrim Races was one of THE places to be, with buses arriving from all over Northern Ireland.

In 1919, one report detailed: “A card of five events comprised the programme of the point-to-point steeplechases brought off at Oriel Lodge, Antrim, promoted by the Killultagh and Old Rock and Chichester Harriers’ Hunt Club.

“In pre-war days, this annual fixture was one of the principal features of the northern programme, and always attracted large crowds of sportsmen and of the general public.

“Amongst others who took a prominent part in today’s proceedings were Viscount Massereene and Ferrard, who acted in the capacity of starter.

“Donors of cups were Sir Thomas Dixon, Captain A. N. V. Hill-Lowe. The race confined to officers of the North Irish Horse was without doubt the most sporting item on the programme.

“A lot of interest centred in the concluding race, for military riders, each of the eight being owner-ridden. Sloper and Nora Crean were joint favourites and the first-named scored a popular win for Lieutenant W. E. Jones.”

A Victory Cup presented by Capt. A. N. V. Hill-Lowe was awarded to horses ridden by officers of the North Irish Horse during the past season, who were in service with the regiment.

A 1923 report said: “From every point of view, the point to point steeplechases in connection with the Killultagh and Old Rock and Chichester Harriers’ Hunt Club which were run Oriel Lodge, Antrim, Saturday, were most successful.

“This Hunt, one of the oldest in Ireland, having been established in 1816, is also one of the most progressive, and the point-to-point meetings are a recognised event not only the life of the hunting fraternity, but with the general public.

“The arrangements are always perfect, and that condition of affairs is due the Master, Mr. P. Meenan, J.P., who spares neither time nor energy in his efforts to cater for the comfort and pleasure of all.

“A good course, good horses, and plenty of them, and magnificent sporting crowd, were the features of Saturday’s reunion, the last of its kind this season.

“Many made the journey by rail from Belfast, but the contingent that arrived by road beat all records for this meeting. With the crowds came the usual undesirables, pick-pockets, welshers, etc, but it is gratifying to record that few cases of the former were reported, while only two “gentlemen after laying the odds” in the first two races vanished.

“Although cold, the weather after racing commenced was very good, and the events, all interesting, were carried out under favourable conditions.”

In 1924, the writer told how: “Antrim races, which were postponed a fortnight ago on account of the inclement weather, were held at Oriel Lodge, Antrim, last Saturday afternoon.

“The fixture, which is the last point-to-point engagement of the season, ranks high in the estimation of the sport-loving people of Ulster. Indeed, it is one of the most popular of the series.

“Today’s attendance was particularly large, the pleasant weather of the forenoon and the prospect of a capital day’s sport uniting in forming a well-nigh irresistible inducement to get to Antrim, at all costs, by road or by rail.

“There were five events on the card, for each of which there was a satisfactory entry.

“The arrangements were carried out to the entire satisfaction of all concerned under the stewardship of Mr. Patrick Meenan, master of the Killultagh and Old Rock and Chichester Harriers, who were responsible for the promotion of the meeting. Mr. R. J. Kirk, J.P., discharged the duties of clerk of scales, the judge being Sir Thomas Dixon, Bart D.L

“The cups for the various events were subsequently handed to the winners by Lady Craig. The weather held gloriously fine, but the going was heavy a result of recent rains.”