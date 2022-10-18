Knifemen steal cash in Antrim raid

Tuesday 18 October 2022 12:12

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred in the Tobergill Gardens area of Antrim.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “At around 1:50am, it was reported that two unknown men approached the rear of a house in the area. It was reported that a woman in her 30s opened the door and the two men forced their way into the property. Both men were armed with knives and the woman received minor injuries during the incident. The men then made off with a sum of money on foot towards the Parkhall Road area.

“One of the men is described as being 6ft in height, stocky build and dark brown eyes. He is described as wearing a black, zip-up hoodie top, black cargo-style trousers and black trainers with three white strips on them. The second male is described as being 6ft in height, of stocky build and was wearing a black puffa style coat and black tracksuit bottoms.”

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 193 15/10/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

