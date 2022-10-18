Locals win Best Kept Gardens awards

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council celebrated its annual Best Kept Garden Awards last week, with Neillsbrook Fold Tenants and Duneane Primary School among the big winners.

The host for the evening, BBC Radio Ulster Gardeners’ Corner presenter, David Maxwell, announced the lucky winners and runners-up who were presented with certificates and gift vouchers by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross.

A Question and Answer session on a range of burning horticulture issues finished off the evening.

Competition entries, which came from residents, community groups, businesses and schools, has grown by 10% since last year and, in keeping with the Council’s focus on sustainability, featured two new categories - Most Wildlife Friendly and Most Sustainable Planting.

The Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross said, “Through the Best Kept Garden Awards the Council wants to recognise the importance and value of gardening for improving health and wellbeing and its importance for biodiversity and the environment.

“As a keen gardener myself, I realise the hard work and effort required - whether it’s window boxes, a garden or planters.

“I was delighted to work with some of my fellow councillors in judging the competition but the standard was extremely high and it was no easy task. I want to thank all of those who entered the competition this year and congratulate all the winners and runners-up”.

Award winners by Category are as follows;

Best Kept Garden:

- First place: Tom and Shelia Cunningham

- Runner up: Colin Mitchell

Best Kept Community Planting:

- First place: Neillsbrook Fold Tenants Association

- Runner up: Whiteabbey Village Business Association

Best Kept Front Garden/Container:

- First place: Florence Faulkner

- Runner up: Elizabeth English-Wylie

Best Kept School:

- First place: Duneane Primary School

- Runner up: Carnmoney Primary School

Best Kept Commercial Premises:

- First place: McConnell’s Bar, Doagh

- Runner up: The Hill Tavern, Glengormley

Most Wildlife Friendly Planting

- First place: Eric Stewart

- Runner up: Will Hamilton

Most Sustainable Planting:

- First place: John McGarry

- Runner up: Graham Seymour