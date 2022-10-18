Major Antrim employer plans further expansion

A MAJOR employer in Antrim town has confirmed that it has lodged planning permission for a new factory building just three years after establishing itself in the borough.

Jans Group has submitted an application for a new facility beside its existing HQ at Newpark.

The new plant will be focused on making modular buildings for leisure use, including glamping pods.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The Jans Group has submitted a planning application for 9,750 square metres facility adjacent to our current facility in Caulside Drive, Antrim.

“This is part of our £50m growth plan which we have already announced.

“The group and its three companies – ETRUX, Jans Lifestyle and Jans Offsite continue to see growth in their respective sectors and we are delighted to be able to offer key employment in the area and continue to make our mark in Antrim and the community at large.

“All companies - ETRUX which specialises in lightweight vehicle conversions, commercial vehicle rental and guiding transport managers and fleet operators through the electric vehicle evolution process via the EVolve Consultancy programme; Jans Lifestyle, which focuses on campervan sales, rentals and adventure sports equipment and then, Jans Offsite which constructs modular buildings for the leisure and residential market all have a bright future indeed.”

The Jans Group was formed in 2019 by Peter Drayne and Ronan Hamill as part of an acquisition of a composites business, which was then subsequently re-housed here - with Antrim and Newtonabbey Borough Council agreeing to provide almost £60,000 of financial support to assist the young firm with job creation.

Despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jans Group has gone from strength to strength, expanding from just a couple of dozen workers to a multi-company group with more than 200 staff.

And Mr Hamill is aiming to continue this momentum.

As part of its growth plan, Jans Group launched a major recruitment drive, seeking to double its current workforce.

Jans Group then went on to launch the three new aforementioned companies in 2020/21.

Speaking last month, Mr Hamill, Chief Executive of Jans Group, said local people had also contributed to the ongoing success.

“Our main aim behind the establishment of Jans Group was to broaden our customer base, bring innovative new products to the market and build a business that would support the livelihood of those who work there,” he said.

“Occasionally, those towns outside Belfast can be forgotten about but we want to make Antrim a centre for innovation, creativity, opportunity, and expansion.

“We know that Antrim and the surrounding districts have very skilled workers, and our desire is to provide a working environment that is progressive, forward thinking and innovative for those people.”

Speaking to the Antrim Guardian just over a year ago, Mr Hamill said: “We have experienced exponential growth since our inception in 2019, and as such, we’ve a number of positions available and ready to fill.

“We want to put Antrim on the map and make the town a centre for innovation, creativity, opportunity and expansion.

“We know that people who live within our local community have the experience and skills to drive the future of our company and its our mission to provide an environment that is progressive, forward thinking and innovative in return.

“We also want to bolster our local economy here in Antrim by providing jobs and preventing any further ‘brain drain’ from the area.

“The Jans Group provides an array of benefits for our employees, including a highly competitive salary, strong career development opportunities and a healthy company pension.

“The Group has had a number of people join us over the last few months and it’s testament to everyone in the organisation that those who have joined us, are loving their roles, the craic and banter as well as the overarching culture of the organisation.

“We are very excited for the future of the Jans Group and all of its employees.”