Parents of separated twins pay tribute to their 'brave and strong wee ladies' as they reveal that their recovery 'hasn't been easy'

THE parents of conjoined twins who were separated last month have given another update on their condition - saying it has been ‘harder than we ever imagined’.

After months of delays due to covid and a gruelling surgery Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson from Toome, who were born in March, are now recovering.

They had been joined from the chest to the pelvis, have separate hearts and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, had one leg each and a shared fused leg.

The crucial operation to separate the girls was delayed because of the covid pandemic, with them having contracted the illness earlier this year after leaving hospital.

The separation surgery had originally been scheduled for the end of May but was put back due and later delayed again because of staff holidays over the summer months until September.

Parents Hannah and Dan, who attend Journey Church in Antrim, had spent months preparing for separation surgery for their ‘miracle’ babies.

Dan is well known as a fruit and veg salesman in the borough while Hannah worked in the NHS before having to quit work to care for her daughters.

Annabelle and Isabelle were conceived during the Batesons’ first cycle of fertility treatment - but the couple’s first scan revealed something was different about their pregnancy.

The couple were shocked to find out that they were expecting twins, but were advised that they should see a consultant immediately - as these much-longed for babies were to turn out to be conjoined, making them ‘one in 2.5 million’.

In an update last just after the operation in London in September, Dan and Hannah announced: “Annie and Issie have been separated.

“It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

“There is a long recovery in front of them and we expect there to be some bumps along the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for.

“We just want to say thank you, the love we have been shown has been completely overwhelming and the prayers that have been said for them have carried us through.

“The team that carried out the girls surgery are just amazing and we are very grateful.

“Please continue to pray for their recovery, for healing and for them to be as comfortable as possible.

“Thank you God for having your hand on our daughters.”

The couple had said previously: “The big day is nearly upon us.

“The reality of what is ahead of our wee family is definitely sinking in.

“Over the next couple of days Dan and I are going to hold our girls as close as possible, loads of cuddles.

“We won’t be able to hold them for so long afterwards and we plan on making the most of every moment between.

“I can’t tell you how completely overwhelmed we are by the love and support we have received.

“Please can I ask that you continue pray for our girls and for us to have the strength to care for them in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Follow-up operations may be required ‘in the immediate days and weeks’ after the main one.

The twins may require ongoing support into their teenage years and after surgery, the girls will have one leg each and a prosthetic leg each.

Journey Church has helped the couple set up an online fundraising page, accessible via Facebook group Bateson Conjoined Twins, to help support the family as they travel to and from London.

Over £21,000 has been raised, with an initial £5,000 target.

In a more recent update, the couple said: “This has been a complete blur, some ups and some downs, emotions all over the place but everyday is a step in the right direction.

“The staff were able to bring the girls into the same bed for the first time and we had our first cuddles.

“It hasn’t been easy but we hope that each day that passes the girls get more comfortable and feel less pain.

“Please continue to pray for healing and for their pain to ease.”

And just last week, Hannah said:

“We are being asked all the time “How are the girls?”

“And every time we find it difficult to answer this question.

“The girls are improving every day but it hasn’t been easy and we miss our happy content wee girls.

“It feels like we get a couple of steps forward and then take a step back.

“I think Dan and I would both agree that it’s been much harder than we ever imagined.

“But we just have to remind ourselves that everyday that passes is one day closer to getting home with our girls.

“If only Dan and I could be as brave and strong as our wee ladies!

“But no matter how hard a day it’s been Dan always lightens the mood with some dodgy joke - forever keeping me entertained.

“Lots of love, from our wee Bateson clan.”