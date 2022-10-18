Promoting the beauty - and protecting the heritage - of an historic Loughshore treasure

BLINK and you might miss them as you drive past - but the historic townlands of Creggan, Cranfield and Creeve contain some of the most important pre and early Christian heritage of the island of Ireland.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and other funders have been contributing to various improvements over the years and now the Creggan Local Heritage Group want to take the next steps to restore the area to its former glory.

DAERA, the EU and Lough Neagh Partnership have also supported various projects.

With the designation of Cranfield as an open water swimming location and other areas of the borough developing their loughshore facilities, the community feels that the time is right to press ahead with more improvements - while protecting the sensitive heritage of the area.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council owns and maintains a small park, jetty and slipway as well as the Holy Well in Cranfield on the shore of Lough Neagh at Churchtown Point.

There is also the ruins of a 13th century Church (St Olcan’s) including a graveyard.

The Antrim Guardian recently took a tour of the area with Paddy McAteer of the Heritage Group, where he explained the latest developments and future plans.

One of the most recent improvements is the new Creeve Community Garden.

Before the opening of Creggan National School in the 1840s, a school stood where the garden is now located.

Creeve School was funded by the Kildare Place Society, Dublin, and the London Hibernian Society.

These were Protestant charitable organisations who funded education for the poor.

The school is mentioned as being in exsitence as far back as 1829.

The master of the school was Hugh McDonnell, thought to be the person who wrote a treatise in Irish on native flora and fauna.

An excerpt from the Ordnance Survey of Ireland on the Parish of Cranfield from 1830-1838, from the Ordnance Survey Memoirs of Ireland Vol 19 says this of the school: “Creve, master Hugh McDonnell, Roman Catholic, pay school, annual income 8 pounds, schoolhouse stone and lime, cost 35 to 40 pounds, number of pupils by the Protestant return: 15 Presbyterian, five Protestants of other denominations, 65 Roman Catholics, 44 males, 42 females;

By the Roman Catholic return: 17 Prebyterians, two Protestants of other denominations, 61 Roman Catholics, 42 males, 38 females, connected with Kildare Place Society and London Hibernian Society.”

Fittingly, the foundations of the school, which were uncovered during the construction of the garden on rented waste ground, have been incorporated into the overall design.

A pretty Celtic knot has been arranged with native plants in the middle of the garden, which also hosts the area’s Christmas tree.

Paddy said: “We’d love to get a bit more colour into the garden but we are grateful to the council, other funders and landlords for all their hard work on this - it really is an asset to the area, enjoyed by local schoolchildren, the elderly, walkers and runners, who all really respect the space and what we are trying to achieve, it’s a lovely focal point.”

The garden sits next to an imposing stone cross in agricultural land, which Paddy explains is a ‘termon cross’.

Termon crosses were common in Ireland from the arrival of St Patrick and Christianity in 432 AD until the time of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th Century.

Termon crosses mark land belonging to the church, in this case, the ancient church at Cranfield.

This cross marks the boundary of Cranfield townland and parish with the townland of Creeve.

Termon crosses, unlike the ornate stone high crosses found near some monasteries, were usually made of wood, and were replaced as a required throughout the ages. The stone version was installed in 1963.

The Termon lands of Cranfield (from the Irish Creamhchoill, wood of wild garlic) would formally have been in possession of a local lay hereditary Erenagh family who managed the lands on behalf of the church in return for certain duties. Cranfield was traditionally a parish with four towns - Ballynarny, Ballyharvine, Tamnaderry and Ballykeel (present day Church Town).

The immediate predecessor of the present cross is now in Cranfield Church.

It was constructed by a local man, Charles Fergus, in 1911, and paid for by the prominent Belfast antiquarian FJ Biggar.

Paddy says that eventually, he would like to see a better link and access from the garden to the cross and in future, maybe even a borough-wide trail.

There are also plans for up-lighting the structure.

“When you think about it, in Antrim there is the Steeple monastic site and Holywell, and the Ardboe high cross across the shore, these are all very important sites and the potential is definitely there for better connections.”

On down the road a bit is Cranfield itself.

Signage, said Paddy, is a bit of a ‘hodge- podge’, with some signs badly damaged and others over 30 years old and in need of an upgrade.

The Holy Well is a heritage attraction and features in the council’s Visitor Guide.

It dates from Pagan times, before it was blessed by the Christian St Olcan and once produced fine spring water and amber coloured crystals.

Pilgrimages were made to Cranfield annually between May Eve and 29 June.

The amber pebbles contained within the well are believed to have great healing powers bestowed by the saint, thought to protect women during childbirth, men from drowning and homes from fire and burglary.

In the last century emigrants to America believed that, if they swallowed a pebble, they would sail safely across the Atlantic Ocean.

Also to this day, the healing tradition of attaching rags to the overhanging trees and bushes continues.

According to the custom, one must bathe the infected part of the body with a rag dipped in the well, pray and then tie the rag to a large overhanging tree.

As the rag decays the affliction is supposed to disappear.

In 2015, the Antrim Guardian told how there were fears that the well, which is an historic pilgrimage site for those seeking healing for loved ones, was running dry.

Hydrology studies have revealed that a crack in the base of the well may be leading to water escaping underground.

Paddy said: “Some work has been done already and funding has been committed.

“We realise that this is a very sensitive project but the water levels have definitely decreased over the years and it would be fantastic if that could be remedied and the bottom of the well could be sealed.”

The nearby churchyard contains graves from the 1700s and 1800s and to this day, relatives of those interred can be buried, currently at a rate of about one every year, the most recent being several months ago.

One of the Heritage Group’s plans is for interpretative signage to show the location of and information on as many graves as possible.

Paddy said that the church has been a pilgrimage site for centuries, with people going around it seven times before doing the same at the Holy Well.

A set of ancient steps can still be seen, as well as a path leading to the main road.

A commitment has already been made to restore the handrails to the steps, while Paddy said that he would like to see the ‘fishermans’ path’ enhanced too.

Queen’s University researchers have identified a much earlier potential site of worship, possibly pre or early Christian, which pre-dates the 13th century church, which currently represents an earthen banking, a hollowed out rock and ‘vallum’ or wall.

But Paddy and his fellow volunteers are concerned that the oldest part of the wall needs to be secured and conserved - urgently - and has appealed to the council and the Historic Environment division of the in the Department for Communities to act soon.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council also owns and maintains a jetty and slipway.

Back in 2019, following reports of deterioration and concerns regarding health and safety a structural condition report of the jetty and slipway was undertaken in June 2019.

The report identified that deck boards on the jetty have deteriorated and are cracking.

Corrosion was identified throughout the jetty structure.

The slipway neighbouring the jetty is cracked in multiple locations across its width, creating hazardous voids.

The report said that paving in the vicinity of the slipway is generally in good condition, but some repair is needed, especially where the paving meets the slipway.

For health and safety reasons, as a temporary measure, the jetty was closed off to the public with fencing and ‘Danger Keep Out’ signage in place - but to this day, the safety fencing remains.

The report said that the fencing is continually being removed by persistent users of the jetty ‘who fail to acknowledge that the existing structure should not be accessed’.

The slipway is separate from the jetty and is still in operation but officers said that there is a health and safety risk associated with its continued use, in terms of ‘slips and trips’.

Until such times as the fencing was erected, approximately six boats used Cranfield Jetty permanently.

The nearest alterative mooring points are at Toome Canal and Antrim Lough Shore Park with each providing small jetties where boats can moor for the day.

Cranfield has been identified by Lough Neagh Partnership’s Lough Neagh Management Strategy as a strategically important local recreational areas, and in a study by the Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure (DCAL) (Inland Waterways) as providing recreational opportunities for local communities.

Local boat owners are reported to be interested in returning and making Cranfield their permanent base.

There are also hopes that a touring vessel could also use the jetty as a launch point to ferry visitors into the Lough.

Lough Neagh Rescue also uses Cranfield jetty on a regular basis for all types of training and in case of emergency the jetty is used as a primary and secondary landing emergency facility.

It is also included as part of a HM Coastguard emergency procedure for aircraft landings on the Lough.

Back in 2020, council officers considered a number of options for the jetty.

The first was for the complete removal of the jetty is estimated at £27,000.

It was said that the absence of the jetty would ‘significantly detract from the site’ as a local recreational area and restrict opportunity to develop Lough Neagh as a tourism product and economic stimulus.

The second option was for the replacement of the jetty and slipway which includes enhancements to provide best practice water safety provisions at £165,000.

The third option was for more permanent fencing to restrict access to the jetty at an estimated cost of £5,000.

That option was not a longer term solution, said the report, and would need investigated further for practical engineering solutions.

Also, given the persistent removal of the current temporary fencing it was predicted that any permanent fencing will also be damaged to facilitate access.

The report concluded that, given the strategic tourism significance and local importance of access to the water ‘a full replacement of the jetty and repair of the slipway is to be considered the most satisfactory option for the longer-term’.

The estimated cost of full replacement and repair is £165,000.

Paddy said he will be happy to see the fencing removed and the area improved.

“It is a bit of an eyesore, both the jetty and the fencing and we look forward to when improvement works start,” he said.

Lough Neagh Partnership has committed to building a bird watching hide just past the slipway, which Paddy said would be ‘an excellent fit’ and in keeping with the Heritage Group’s plans.

However he added: “One thing that does concern us is jetskis - they can be extremely disruptive to wildlife and in particular nesting birds, so any development of water sports needs to be balanced very carefully with the ecosystem on this part of the Lough.”

Also on the water’s edge is a custom made sculpture, designed by ceramics artist Diane McCormick..

Sitting on a concrete base, the one metre high cylindrical design has a top made from natural stone and will also be adorned with images of boats, maps, eels and pollan and an inscription that reads ‘In memory of the generations of families who fished from Cranfield and the north shore of Lough Neagh.’

Paddy hopes a sculpture or statue can be added beside the Holy Well too eventually.

“The funders and the people the land is rented off have been so supportive and it has been heartening to get the backing of councillors from every party and every part of the borough.

“They have all been down here to visit, as well as council officers and representatives from the Stormont departments.

“But now is the time to keep things moving and start going forward again, this is a great place and we really need to make the most of it and at the same time respect what it means to the people of the area.”