Shining a light on some of village's hidden treasures

A £220,000 illumination scheme is set to shine a light on historic buildings in Templepatrick, in a bid to promote the area’s hidden architectural heritage.

Several notable historic and listed properties have been proposed for inclusion in the project, mainly along the Antrim Road and Lylehill Road. This includes the War Memorial Orange Hall, Old Presbyterian Church, entrance gateway to Castle Upton, St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Masonic Hall, former railway station and Parish Hall.

The project is part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, with funding provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Department for Finance. The Department for Communities is managing the scheme.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “Templepatrick is an important thoroughfare to Belfast International Airport, but it is a historic village in its own right with a number of hidden gems.

“This illumination scheme aims to raise awareness and appreciation of these historic properties, improve the attractiveness of the village and encouraging locals and visitors to explore the area.”

The scheme is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.