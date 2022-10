DETECTIVES from the Police Service Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry following an incident in the Craighill, in the Ballycraigy area of Antrim.

A 31 year old man has been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries.

The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details at present.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

**Scene picture by Dave Pettard**