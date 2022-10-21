Agencies urged to work together to solve Riverside rainwater conundrum

THERE is a new ‘crypto’ type currency which is being traded by government agencies across Northern Ireland - rainwater!

Workmen surveying manholes and downpipes at historic Riverside in Antrim are spending their days tying to find rainwater from roads and roof areas which is flowing into the sewage network instead of local water courses.

Such discoveries are extremely valuable to developers from both the private and public sectors.

Until developers discover such rainwater and divert it away from the sewage network, multiple planning applications are on hold.

A number of major developments have been turned down by planners in recent months as the sewers in many areas of the borough are at capacity.

There are a number of separate developments currently seeking planning in historic Riverside.

Having visited the area, local SDLP councilor Roisin Lynch has discovered how multiple developments on Riverside are all targeting small areas of rainwater, whilst ignoring the obvious problems that the network in one of the oldest parts of the town is in need of an entire overhaul.

She said that planning applications are stalled in the area from Radius Housing, Riverside School and potentially private developers, which will she added will address urgent needs of the local community and create construction jobs.

Having completed further research Roisin confirmed: “It appears that Housing Associations across the province are spending thousands every day with consultants and rainwater hunters to satisfy planning conditions”

“I am concerned that a number of important projects in the Riverside area are being held up by the lack of a modern sewage network.

“Where opportunities exist, I would encourage private and public developers in the area to work with government departments to separate as much storm run off out of the sewage system, rather than piecemeal solutions to allow projects to proceed.

“I would also ask the Finance, Communities and Infrastructure Ministers to work together to commit the funding necessary to improve the existing sewage system so that important education and social housing projects are not delayed in this way.”

Radius plans to provide an over 55s scheme comprising of thirteen three-person, two bedroom apartments and three two-person, one bedroom apartments at the ‘top’ of Riverside in a building which is currently derelict.

Meanwhile, Gribbin Homes has proposed 14 housing units - seven apartments and seven townhouses on the currently derelict site of 51b Riverside.

Originally a grand house dating from the early 1800s, with links to the Paper Mill industry, the house formerly known as ‘The Cedars’ lies within Antrim Conservation Area and could be faced with demolition if the application is given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.