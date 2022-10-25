Antrim mourns death of Seamus Davis

WARM tributes have been paid to a tireless community worker who died suddenly last Wednesday.

Seamus Davis was laid to rest in Sixmile Cemetery on Saturday morning following Funeral Mass at St Comgall’s.

The 71-year-old moved to Springfarm more than four decades ago and his affection for the area and its people soon flourished - and the softly spoken local man quickly became a powerful voice for the community.

He never shied away from the problems in his midst, but he was always more interested in finding solutions.

And often his out-spoken approach came at a heavy personal cost.

Seamus was fearless in confronting anti-social elements in the estate - particularly the drug dealing gangs that blighted the area.

He received numerous threats down the years, but he refused to silenced - even when he was forced to put bars on his windows to thwart attacks on his home.

As a Director of Community Advice, he knew the problems facing people on the streets and was unstinting in his efforts to help.

He also had a long association with the District Policing Partnership and latterly the Police and Community Safety Partnership - and again used his position to fight for local residents.

He was often critical of the lack of police patrols in Springfarm, particularly following the brutal murders of Virginia Adamson, Joel Tymon and Noel Martin on the estate - deaths that touched him profoundly.

His ultimate goal was to help create a model ‘shared estate’ where people of all faiths and none could live together in peace. That he has largely succeeded is a testament to his steely resolve.

“Springfarm has always been a great place to live and, yes, it’s had its troubles in the past but as a community we overcame them,” he told the Guardian in a recent interview.

Former Mayor Drew Ritchie said that Mr Davis had left an indelible mark on the community he served.

“He will be terribly missed by his loving family and many friends in the Springfarm area and beyond,” he said.

“I worked with Seamus over the years on various committees and community groups and found him a committed and knowledgeable person with a wonderful understanding of community needs.

“He will be sadly missed.”

The scores of messages of condolence on social media this week suggest he already is.