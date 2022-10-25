Congratulations Randalstown - you won the Battle of Britain!

THE horticultural heroes of Tidy Randalstown and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are celebrating following the announcement of not one but two prestigious awards for the town in the 2022 Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

The judges were clearly impressed by what they saw during a visit to the town during the summer - but would Randalstown’s remarkable winning streak continue when guests gathered for the gala reception at RHS Lindsay Hall in Westminister?

The answer soon came - in spades!

Scooping the gold award and being crowned overall winner of the ‘Best Small Town’ category, Randalstown beat off tough opposition from across the UK.

And there was more amazing news for the town, as Tidy Randalstown chair, Helen Boyd, was named Community Champion.

The RHS Britain in Bloom Awards recognise excellence in community gardening, strong community spirit and pride of place.

Randalstown was one of only two groups from Northern Ireland to pick up an accolade at this year’s nationwide finals.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross joined reps from Tidy Randalstown at the awards bash - and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he felt the awards were richly deserved.

“This is a fantastic and well-earned achievement for Randalstown and I would like to congratulate Tidy Randalstown and the staff from the Council’s Parks and Cleansing teams who work in partnership all year round,” he beamed.

“To reach the final was a tremendous feat in itself, but to emerge as overall winners in such a prestigious national competition speaks volumes.

“It epitomises how collaboration between the Council and a group such as Tidy Randalstown, with its unflinching dedication and commitment, results in a multi award-winning town.

“I also want to pay tribute to Helen Boyd for her tireless work over the years. She has contributed so much to the town and I can think of no one more deserving of taking home the Community Champion Award.”

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Helen stressed that the string of successes was very much the result of a team effort.

“I am honoured to receive this award for Community Champion,” she said.

“However, none of this would be possible without the hard work and commitment of all those involved with Tidy Randalstown as well as the work from Council staff on the ground.

“I am so proud of all that we have achieved together.”

Tidy Randalstown also received a certificate of achievement for their engagement with children and young people.

Over the course of six months, the Young Citizens of the Future Project introduced 12 Year Eight pupils from St Benedict’s College to gardening and environmental responsibility.

The young people shared the experience with residents of a supported living facility and the community police.

The Britain in Bloom 2022 awards success comes just months after Tidy Randalstown was chosen as the Northern Ireland recipient for a new RHS Community Garden, designed by Johnny Knox.

The project, one of four across the UK, saw the town’s former railway viaduct transformed into a unique suspended garden, christened Elevate.

There were undoubtedly some well-earned celebrations in Randalstown this week following their stunning success, but never content to rest on their laurels the tireless team are probably already planning for next year!