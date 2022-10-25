First for borough as man is jailed after his dog attacked a woman and her horse

A PARKGATE man whose unlicensed dog attacked and injured a woman has been jailed for one month.

Charges were brought by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 (as amended).

As a result, Mr Pearce Armstrong of Ballywee Road, Parkgate was found guilty at Antrim Magistrates Court on October 11, 2022.

Mr Armstrong was charged with being the owner of an unlicensed Akita type dog, being the owner of an Akita type dog that attacked a person and being the owner of an Akita type dog that worried livestock.

The proceedings followed a thorough investigation by the council’s Enforcement Officers, who received a report from a member of the public who had been walking her horse on the Ballywee Road, Parkgate, on December 1, 2021 before being attacked by the dog belonging to Mr Armstrong.

The incident resulted in ‘considerable injuries’ to the woman.

Mr Armstrong entered guilty pleas to all charges, was fined £100 and sentenced to a total of one month imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay costs totalling £526.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “The Council gives a high priority to the investigation of all offences under dog control legislation.

“Reports of attacks on people and animals are investigated rigorously and where necessary formal action is taken, such as prosecution for offences as in this case.”

It is thought that this is the first custodial sentence relating to the ‘control’ of an animal.

Antrim town Alliance councillor and animal lover Neil Kelly congratulated council staff for their work on the case.

“As Chair of the Operations Committee I want to congratulate our enforcement team for bringing forward this case which has resulted in a custodial sentence.” he said.

“It seems this is the first custodial sentence handed down for dog control issues in Northern Ireland.

“As always, our Council is leading the way in enforcing the regulations on animal cruelty, welfare and in this case dog control.

“We have a dedicated team who genuinely care about the welfare of animals and continuously go over and above their role and duties and deliver every time.

“I have a passion for animals and their welfare and results like this make me proud of our staff and council.

“Incidents like this shouldn’t happen but when they do I have every confidence we will respond and hold those people responsible to account.

“This must have been a horrific experience for this person who while out walking their horse ends up being attacked by a large dog out of control.

“I hope the individual and indeed their horse make a full recovery.”