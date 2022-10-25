Halloween fun at The Junction

THE Junction in Antrim has a jam-packed half-term Halloween schedule perfect for the whole family along with extended opening hours and free car parking on site.

At The Junction Retail and Leisure Park you’re in for frightfully good fun this Halloween with lots of free live entertainment, markets, fire eaters, a hay maze and much more from Friday 28 October to Saturday 5 November.

Running on 28, 29, 30 October the ever-popular Twilight Halloween Market kicks off the fang-tastic activities in Antrim along with a Funfair, Fire Eaters, Superhero and Princess Characters, Messy Play by Sensory Kids NI and Pumpkin Decorating.

On the main stage The Junction have live music and family entertainment including a Halloween Musical, Sanderson Sisters Tribute, Dolly Parton Tribute and Garth Brooks Tribute. You can also keep your little ghosts and goblins entertained before school starts again with a Lego and Clay Workshop on 1 and 2 November from 12pm – 3pm.

Find your way through the borough’s only family-themed hay maze at The Junction, even bigger and better than last year with no booking required and completely free.

The opening times for the hay maze are:

Friday 28 October: 3pm – 8pm

Saturday 29 October: 11am – 4pm

Sunday 30 October: 12pm – 5pm

Monday 31 October – Saturday 5 November: 11am – 4pm

To find out more and book tickets for The Junction’s Halloween activities please visit: www.thejunctionshopping.c

om/halloween/ or connect with The Junction on Facebook or Instagram @TheJunctionAntrim.