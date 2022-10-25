Locals invited to have their say on Masterplan for town centres

LOCAL residents, businesses and community organisations are being invited have their say on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s new Masterplan for local towns.

The consultation closes in early December.

The document sets out regeneration plans over the next five years and aims to improve the overall attractiveness of the town centres of Antrim, Glengormley, Ballyclare, Crumlin and Randalstown.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Department for Communities (DfC) have appointed AECOM to prepare the overarching plan, which sets out a wide range of projects and initiatives.

It identifies key sites across public and privately owned land, setting out ideas and alternative uses to increase appeal and create social, leisure and investment destinations.

It also includes proposals to visually improve and regenerate primary arterial routes, including the A57 between Belfast international Airport and Ballyclare, the A52/A26 from Crumlin to Antrim, the A8 between Glengormley and Ballynure and the A6/M22/M2 from Randalstown to Glengormley.

The masterplan will also target ‘nodes’ of industrial and smaller commercial use across the borough, including Abbey Centre, The Junction, Belfast International Airport, Mallusk, Nutts Corner, Whiteabbey and Beverley shops and Carnmoney Village.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “I would encourage people to take part in this consultation and make their views known.

“The Integrated Masterplan will inform how the towns across the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey should develop over the next five years

“Improving the appearance of our town centres will act as a driver for future investment and increase the number of people that come to shop and socialise.

“It is important that the views of local businesses, property owners, investors, community groups and other stakeholders are reflected in the future vision for each of the towns, so please take the time to view the plans and submit your feedback.”

Public consultation events will take place on:

Thursday, October 20 in Lilian Bland, Glengormley from 12noon – 7pm and Thursday, October 27 in Castle Mall, Antrim from 12noon – 7pm.

These are free to attend, and no appointment is necessary.

The consultation is also available online at: https://consultations.

antrimandnewtownabbey.

gov.uk/economic-

development/antrim-and

-newtownabbey-borough-

council-masterplan/

Hard copies of the document and consultation form along with large copies of the maps can be found in the foyer at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill Civic Centre.

The consultation closes on Monday, December 5, 2022.