THERE has been shock in Antrim after a gangland-style hit occured in a normally-sleepy backstreet as a father-of-three was gunned down in Ballycraigy.

A second man was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Liam Christie (44) who police now say was shot ‘up to eight times’ at close range in the early hours of Thursday, with bemused Craighill residents mistaking the sound of bullets for fireworks.

Sources say the dead man, who was known to police, had left the staunchly loyalist area a number of times in the past over fears for his safety, but had returned.

Sunday tabloids speculated at the weekend that the LVF was to blame for the killing and had targeted Christie over claims that he had ‘stolen drugs and money’.

Whatever the reason, it will be cold comfort to his partner, three children and the shell-shocked local community.

Last week, detectives from the Police Service Major Investigation launched a murder enquiry.

In the latest update, it was confirmed that a second man had been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “The man, aged 44, was arrested on Monday 24th October, in the Antrim area, as part of our ongoing investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Liam Christie. The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We are renewing our appeal for information following this brutal killing where Liam was shot at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks.

“We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times.

“We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October. If you have any footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Detectives on 101 and quote reference 310 20/10/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ”

Additionally, information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/

PSNI22R26-PO1

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives last week has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

