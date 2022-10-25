Six Mile Water Trust claims new tests show 'poor water quality'

AN Environmental group has claimed that their testing of the Six Mile Water, which flows into Lough Neagh, has contradicted recent claims by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council that the bathing water quality is ‘excellent’.

A spokesman for the Six Mile Water Trust said that they carried out their own tests, following the high profile deaths of a number of dogs in May - and the council’s follow up investigation and announcement, highlighted by the Antrim Guardian in August that the bathing water quality of the Six Mile Water at Lough Shore Antrim was of ‘Excellent Quality’ against relevant bathing standards.

The Six Mile Water Trust says it has spent ten years assessing and following up pollution and pollution sources into the river and Jim Gregg from the group has questioned the accuracy of the council’s tests and statement.

“The Trust know the level of raw sewage and agriculture run-off to the river to be significant throughout the year, mainly due to the lack of sewage infrastructure with continual overloading against NI Waters advice and poor agricultural practices.”he said.

“The Trust therefore undertook its own tests relevant to the “EU and DEFRA Inland Bathing Water Standards”, carried out to UKAS:ISO/IEC 17025/2017 standards.”

He went on to explain that E.coli and Intestinal Enterococci are bacteria from human and animal excrement, found in both the marine and inland water, with both posing significant health risks to humans if ingested.

Levels of E.coli above 900 CFU, would be classified as ‘poor’.

Jim said: “The E.coli level in the river was greater than 8,000 CFU, nearly ten times that of which would be classed as poor.

“The level of Intestinal Enterococci in the river was 400 CFU and would be classified as sufficient.

“The levels of E.coli in Lough Neagh were 600 CFU and classified as good, however the level of Intestinal Enterococci at 700 CFU is nearly double that of what would be classed as being poor.

“Additional non-coliform organisms were also present in all samples.

“Therefore both locations at the time of sampling would be classed as being of “poor bathing water quality” against the standards for an inland water way.”

With the huge rise in popularity of open water swimming, particularly over lockdown, council previously advised the Trust in July 2022 that the Lough Shore Area at Antrim was being nominated to be given a ‘Bathing Water Classification’ and that tests were being taken to be able to advise if the area had reached an acceptable threshold.

Mr Gregg said: “Whilst the Trust very much welcomed such action, we were very surprised to read the council’s press release; that the water Quality was assessed as being ‘Excellent’, bearing in mind the Trust’s knowledge of pollution incidents in the Six Mile Water for over ten years and that very few, if any, Inland Water Ways have a bathing water classification for obvious reasons.

“Hence the reason for carrying out our own tests by a suitably qualified lab, and the results above speak for themselves.

“The council’s statement to the Press that the water quality of the Six Mile Water and Lough Shore Antrim was of ‘Excellent Quality’ and was lifting the precautionary advice in relation to water sports is, at the very least, misleading and giving the green light to such activities without further testing or advice and is questionable?

“The Trust therefore ask the council to make available the results of the tests taken in May 2022 in relation to “Bathing Water Standards”.

“In keeping with marine testing and classification, Six Mile Water Trust tests are carried out over intervals throughout the year, as pollution levels will vary.

“The Trust would strongly suggest to the council to do likewise in keeping with the marine schedule, to obtain an accurate assessment and provide water users with relevant ongoing advice.

“In relation to the fatality of dogs with no conclusive findings of cause, the Trust did report at the time of what they thought was “Blue Green Algae” present on the foreshore of Lough Neagh at Rea’s Wood along with the strong odour of decay.

“This was passed to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, but no further comment or information was received as to confirmation.

“However, there were significant algae blooms throughout the summer in lakes and ponds, some of which was confirmed as the ‘Blue Green’ variety being present.”

Responding to the claims of the Six Mile Water Trust, a spokesman for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The Council has recently received an email from Six Mile Water Trust regarding water quality at Six Mile Water Loughshore Antrim.

“We are currently reviewing the content of the email and will respond directly to Six Mile Water Trust.

“For guidance, the Council does not have responsibility for water quality within lakes or rivers in Northern Ireland. This is the remit of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

“The Council will raise the concerns expressed by Six Mile Water Trust with NIEA.”

Back in August, this newspaper reported that bathing water quality at Lough Neagh in Antrim had been rated as ‘excellent’ following tests carried out in the wake of a number of dogs dying after being walked along the shoreline and banks of the Six Mile Water.

An Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council spokesman said: “Council and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency have concluded their respective investigations regarding circumstances surrounding the deaths of dogs in the Antrim Loughshore and immediate areas.

“NIEA had collected water samples to look for the presence of blue green algae and none were found.

“In addition a water sample was taken for a broad sweep of organic substances but nothing of significance was detected.

“The substances that were identified are commonly found at low levels in rivers and lakes across Northern Ireland.

“In May 2022, Council also undertook biological water sampling with the bathing water quality being described as ‘excellent’ against the relevant standard. “