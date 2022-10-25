Spooky goings-on around the borough for Halloween

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has promised a Halloween spooktacular later this month.

Antrim Castle Gardens will have some spooky goings on with ‘Fright Fest’ from Saturday 29 to Monday 31 October.

Take a Devilish Dander, Witchy Wander or Spooky Saunter through the Ghostly Gardens, enjoying the Heart-Pounding Hocus Pocus at the Antrim Festival Group’s Fright Fest.

Sessions will run 4-6pm and 7-9.30pm with the earlier sessions on Saturday and Sunday being inclusive sessions.

Tickets cost £2 with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charities.

After the success of Fright Fest 2021 Antrim Festival Group are delighted to be joining forces with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to bring Fright Fest 2022 back to the Antrim Castle Gardens from the 28th to 31st October.

Antrim Festival Group chairman Peter Dalton said “ We are delighted the council have helped with funding for Fright Fest 2022 and it will certainly be the Halloween event to visit this year with lots of family friendly frights on offer. We had over two thousand visitors to last years event and ticket sales this year are hopefully going to reach almost three thousand with all the money raised going towards the Mayors charities Positive Life, Men’s Advisory Project and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice”.

There are still tickets available which include a dedicated session for sensory accessibility. Go the the Antrim Festival Facebook page for more information.

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim will be calling all ghosts and ghouls from Friday 28 to Tuesday 2 November with live entertainment, twilight markets, pumpkin decorating, fire eaters, baby rave, a hay maze, workshops and much more.

The Screams and Tricks Funfair returns to V36, with plenty of amusements from Friday 28 October to Saturday 5 November.

An inclusive session is also available on Sunday 30 October from 2-4pm.

On Saturday 29 October Spooked Out at V36 returns for another year.

Grab your best fancy dress and join ins from 6pm-8pm.

The night will come to close with our fangtastic fireworks finale at 8pm, subject to weather conditions.

Tickets cost £1.25 with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charities.

There’s a great day out in Glengormley, with pumpkin decorating workshops available at the former Police Station Site.

Sessions are available on Friday 28 October - please note, this is a ticketed event.

At the start of November, Halloween may be over, but the Half Term Holidays still continue at Castle Mall, with lots of workshops available to keep the kids busy from Thursday 3 November to Saturday 5 November. From Lego & Clay, Sensory Messy Play and Graffiti & Urban Art, there is something for everyone.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross commented, “It is great to see a full programme of events lined up for this year’s Halloween holidays.

“With the kids being off school, it is a great chance to join in on the fun and get some quality family time.”

For more information on our full programme of Halloween events or session times and ticket information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.

uk/Halloween