Further arrest as police given more time to question man

Wednesday 26 October 2022 11:14

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim last Thursday, 20th October, have arrested another man on suspicion of murder.

The man, aged 43, was arrested, in the Antrim area early this morning, Wednesday 26 October, as part of the ongoing police investigation into the murder.

A 44 year old man arrested on Monday, 24 October, also remains in custody after detectives were granted an extension to his detention until 1pm on Thursday, October 27.

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives last week has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

