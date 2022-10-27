Man in court over murder

Thursday 27 October 2022 11:44

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim last Thursday have charged a 44-year-old man with murder and firearms offences.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 27th.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times at close range in his home on the Ballycraigy estate.

A 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning and remains in custody, while a man aged 31 was released on bail last week.

