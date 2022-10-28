Tour participants 'Remember Orr'

ANTRIM Historical Association and the ‘Reclaim the Enlightenment’ group held a guided tour at the weekend to mark the 225th Anniversary of the death of Farranshane man William Orr.

William was subject to a trial at Carrickfergus in 1797 where he was convicted of administering the United Irishmen Oath of Allegiance.

Later, the man whose evidence the jury relied on admitted to perjury and committed suicide.

Orr’s death represented the first United Irishman to die as a result of a crown trial making his their ‘first martyr’.

The tour started at Ballynure Presbyterian Church, where participants heard talks from Stephen McCracken on the history of the church and its role in William Orr’s wake, also focusing on its minister Rev Adam Hill.

Alan Millar was next, who chatted about the role of the Ulster Scots language in the area, and then read out a number of Ulster Scots poems.

He focused on the weaver poets from the East Antrim/Ballynure area, who through their poems, documented the United Irish period.

Also, in the Church building Mark Doherty gave a recount of the women in 1798 and played a few tunes on his whistle.

The tour then went to Fullerton’s Shop and blacksmith building, where the Ballynure United Irishmen met and held a trial.

The building itself no longer exits, however its footings are well preserved and a memorial board is located.

From here the tour carried on to the parish church graveyard where Rev Adam Hill, Ballynure Poet James Campbell and other prominent United Irishmen are buried.

Stephen McCracken gave a talk about Hill’s role during the Battle of Antrim and what happened when he was caught.

Ballymoney Historian Keith Beattie then gave a talk about Ballymoney and Coleraine`s role in 1798 and focused on the United Irishmen graves which can be visited today.

The tour then made its way to Templepatrick old graveyard where they heard from Donal Kelly, Martin McManus and others.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of Reclaim the Enlightenment and Antrim Historical Association.

Ailise O`Murchu read out Orr’d declaration, which he penned when he learned that he wasn’t going to receive a third reprieve and he was headed for the gallows.

The tour group were delighted to be joined by three members of the Orr family and Kenneth Orr, the Brazilian Consulate to Northern Ireland, who laid the wreath for Antrim Historical Society.

Mr McCracken said: “We are deeply indebted to the Richard Wallace, Stephen Bell and the committee of Ballynure Presbyterian Church for kindly letting us use their church and Antrim Guardian for promoting this public event.”

This is the first of the United Irishmen anniversary tours these two groups are planning throughout the year.

Next year is the 225th Anniversary of the Battle of Antrim which it annually commemorates. 1798 Anniversary tours of the North Coast, County Down, Larne and an Ards tour are in the planning.