Death and destruction: the night Antrim Castle burned

MOST will instantly recognise it from old photographs yet, chances are, no-one alive today saw Antrim Castle in its glorious heyday.

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the blaze that greedily consumed centuries of history and claimed the life of a teenage girl.

It proved to be a pivotal night in the history of Antrim. Yes, the skyline was altered with the loss of a grand building that had stood by the Sixmile in various forms for 300-years - but something more fundamental changed too.

It heralded the start of the long goodbye from the Massereene family - and the money and jobs their wealth brought with it.

So what happened to bring it all crashing down?

October 28 had certainly been a busy evening at the castle. Lord Massereene liked having guests around and he regularly lavished huge sums of cash entertaining them.

And the six people who dropped by that evening were certainly expected luxury. Some even brought their own servants - even though a tireless team of 12 lived in the castle full-time to deal with his Lordship’s every whim.

Included on the guest list that fateful night were some senior military men, Colonel General Cameron, Colonel Watson and Colonel Neil Stewart Richardson and bright society lights Miss Grace d’Arcy and Miss Skeffington.

Together they enjoyed a sumptuous feast before retiring to the library for a lively game of bridge.

At around midnight the fire was extinguished and all made their way to their rooms, blissfully oblivious to the fact that the grand old house that had shielded them from the autumnal chill would be utterly destroyed within a few short hours.

The first indication that something was awry came at around 3.30am when Colonel Richardson, who had been sleeping in the room above Lord Massereene’s, woke with a start. He was choking and a ‘great volume of smoke’ was belching into his quarters.

Stumbling through the thickening gloom, he battered Lord Massereene’s door to raise the alarm.

And it was clear that time was not on their side.

Lord Massereene ventured down the passageway and found there was a ‘roaring fire’ going through the well of the house. The heat was so intense that it was impossible to get out in that direction. The back stairs were the only option, and the flames were approaching fast, consuming everything in their path.

Desperate to save his ancestral home, he frantically tried to gauge the extent of the blaze.

There was a second fire near the billiard room. And there appeared to be a third in the Oak Room, which housed many of the family’s most prized books, paintings and artifacts, including the Speaker’s Chair from the Irish Parliament - which was sadly lost in the inferno.

By this time, other people were on the move too.

Housekeeper Eileen Johnston had been sleeping on the second floor when she heard voices followed by ‘a great commotion and cracking noise’.

She then heard her Ladyship’s maid shout “Miss Johnston! Miss Johnston!”

She ventured out, and through the glass panels of the door leading to Lord Massereene’s corridor she saw acrid plumes of black smoke. Indeed, it was so thick that it extinguished her candle.

She went down the back staircase to the basement, bringing the dog with her. Then she was confronted by the fire itself near the wine cellar.

The boards of the ceiling were burning and burning debris was falling to the floor.

Realising she was in imminent danger Mrs Johnston hastened to the back door, where she saw Lord Massereene ringing the fire bell.

By now the flames were coming out through the roof over the grand staircase, but there were attempts to salvage what valuables they could. Furniture was still being removed from the dining room after the marauding flames began licking at their heels.

Lord Massereene told the housekeeper to instruct her father to start the engine for the water pumps to deploy the huge 1,800 gallon storage tanks in the roof of the castle to douse the flames.

And then nothing happened.

Just the previous day they had been filled to over-flowing, but when they were most needed barely a drop of water was there.

John Johnston, engineer at the castle for many years, had examined the hydrants a week before the fire, and they were then in good working order. And he had personally topped up the water before the party began.

It is one of the great mysteries of October 29 1922 - and it sealed the fate of Antrim Castle.

Belfast’s Fire Brigade was pre-occupied that night with three city fires so everyone - guests, servants, towns folk - did what they could racing buckets of water from the river. Others rushed through the twenty yard tunnel at the ‘Sunken Garden’ to operate the double handed pump there which drew water from the long pond.

But the blaze was now out of control, and the race was on to determine if everyone had managed to escape.

One of Lord Massereene’s VIP guests, Miss d’Arcy, had to leap eight foot from a window as the stirs had been engulfed in fire - but she was happy to do it to finally gulp some fresh air.

Then someone heard a piercing cry from the top of the castle.

Three maid servants had rooms in that part of the building, but they were now cut off by the inferno.

By now the police had arrived at the scene and, assisted by locals, they launched a daring rescue plan.

Constable Matthew Taylor ran off to find ladders, and swiftly returned with a set large enough to reach the windows 40-feet up.

Assisted by John Heaney, from Church Street, they managed to get two of the young women out of the building - and then Constable Taylor went for the third, who had not appeared at her window.

She was Ethel Gilligan, a 19-year-old from County Westmeath, who had taken the job in Antrim 18-months previously.

The young RUC man could see no sign of her when he forced the window and peered into the gloom - but then he could ‘see nothing but smoke’.

But as flames were started to come in through the door, he realised that he had one chance to locate her and take her to safety.

Luckily there was a flashlight on a nearby table.

“I lit up the room and I saw a girl lying in bed,” he said.

“I shook her and tried to rouse her but she seemed unconscious.

“I then lifted her in my arms and made to the window. The room was then dense with smoke, and flames lit it up.

“Then I got to the window Constable Keenan came up the ladder and I asked him to give me a hand as I was nearly smothered.”

It was clear that Constable Taylor was in no fit shape to come down the ladder until he had caught his breath, let alone carrying a young woman, so up stepped Samuel Hannan from Riverside - a local hero who had served with distinction at Thiepval during the Great War.

The civilian raced up the ladder and carefully placed Miss Gilligan on his back and then began the arduous journey back down.

She was examined by Dr William Graham, who had been driven to the scene by Mr Flynn of the Ulster Bank. He believed that the young woman was dead, and this was later confirmed at the Massereene Hospital.

The two other maids were there too, suffering smoke inhalation and shock, but were both ‘progressing favourably’.

The inquest into Miss Gilligan’s death was held the very next day in Antrim Workhouse, so soon in fact that none of her relatives were able to travel north in time to attend it.

The cause of death was ‘asphyxiation from smoke and shock’.

Coroner JJ Adams said it had been a sad day for Antrim, a town that had been ‘practically free from fire’ since the blaze that destroyed Mill Row Church back in 1863.

He commended the police for their efforts to free the young women from ‘the furnace’, as well as the local men who had bravely assisted the rescues.

They had, he said, ‘done all that was humanely possible’.

He also expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased and to Lord and Lady Massereene for ‘the loss of their beautiful home’.

As he spoke, huge crowds were descending on the ruins to see the smouldering skeleton for themselves. Looters also picked the bones for valuables.

It was clear to all assembled that an era was drawing to a close.

Many great houses were torched during that turbulent time in Ireland. Indeed, the very same night Lydican Castle in Galway had been set on fire and burned to the ground by a group of armed men.

Soon tongues were wagging that Antrim Castle may have been singled out by republicans. And if that were true Lord Massereene would be in line for a huge compensation pay out.

So as the smoke cleared over the Castle Grounds, the lawyers braced themselves for some heated exchanges in the court room.