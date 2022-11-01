Demolition of Antrim Castle was 'wicked'

IT was a gloomy day in April 1970, when a castle’s historic walls faced their final challenge - against a fleet of bulldozers.

Antrim Castle was a work in progress for centuries but construction began in 1613, under the watchful eye of Sir Hugh Clotworthy, an English settler.

The fortress proved its defensive prowess early in its life, managing to withstand the burning of Antrim in 1649. By 1662, the castle had grown exponentially, hugging the banks of the Sixmilewater.

The quadrangle enjoyed a private courtyard, and was strengthened by four towers. The walls were some six feet deep in places - a common feature in defensive property of the period, rendering the walls infallible - that is, unless attacked with a bulldozer.

Antrim Castle was steeped in history and many significant figures dropped by down the years, including famed puritan John Howe, once the private chaplain to Oliver Cromwell, who came in 1671 and wrote fondly of it in his published works. Another instance saw the Earl of Carlisle making a rare visit across the Irish Sea, and utilising the castle as a base for operations, in 1856.

Yet not all visitors were guests. Under his reign, Charles II decided to annex Protestant holdings in Ireland, which included Antrim Castle. In the 1680s the castle was raided by Jacobite General Richard Hamilton, and his men looted £3,000 worth of Viscount Massereene’s silverware and furniture. The Viscount sadly noted that they left ‘not so much as a silver spoon’.

By the 19th century, the Ninth Viscount Massereene and Ferrard, Thomas Henry Foster, conducted a restoration of the castle to reinstate it to its former glory.

The six pointed gables on the northern side were replaced with a castellated parapet with two towers. Five years later, the Barbican Gate was constructed.

Clotworthy House followed in 1840, as a rather grand stable block.

In 1887 another addition was made, which would rather ironically be the only recognisable part to townsfolk today - a six sided Italian tower, alongside a stretch of wall (which once was a billiards room).

The castle housed a variety of priceless heirlooms and collections. This included a 1539 copy of Cranner’s New Testament and Queen Mary’s Bible.

Sadly many were lost in the fire of ‘22.

By the late 1960s, the state of the ruin became a source of concern. In 1967, council architect RT Taggert urged the commission to demolish the remains, stating ‘It has gone rather far for restoration. It could only be saved at great cost and the only part really worth saving is the facade which contains some plaster ornamentation’. It was also suggested that the castle has become a ‘danger to children’.

The decision to demolish centuries of local history was taken against the wishes of the Massereene family.

John Clotworthy Skeffington, who was in the building on the night of the fire, believed he had a good relationship with townsfolk, having already sold off a large swathe of land in the Castle Grounds in 1961 for £13,000 to create a public park.

But in a private letter to the Fleming family, who had once worked on the estate, he branded the move ‘wicked’.

“Regarding the Castle Grounds, the Council did assure me, when I handed them over to the town, that they would be cherished, but local authorities and government departments have no feelings of sentiment, tradition or honour,” he fumed.

“That has been my experience and especially in Northern Ireland.

“Clotworthy House was compulsorily taken from me against my will. It is all very sad, but there is little I can do.

“With reference to the private cemetery when my father and sister are buried, I have long been contemplating erecting a wall around it, but fear in present times it may be blown up.

“I erected a very strong fence around the castle ruins to protect from vandalism. Within a couple of weeks great holes were cut in it.

“The Council then demolished the ruins against my will. A wicked thing to do since there were some very fine Norman arches in the building.”

In 2015, Lord Massereene’s son returned to Antrim to officially open the newly restored and renamed Castle Gardens. After decades of rancour it was a magnanimous and significant move.

The multi-million pound project has been a fantastic success, boosting visitors to the area and encouraging several events enjoyed across the borough.

But, one can’t help but wonder how much more impressive they would be have been if the grounds still boasted the majestic building that gave them their name.

If a castle still stood at the Sixmilewater, the Massereene family would probably still be in residence. So, yes Antrim would have its grand house, but both it and the gardens would be private property!

So what’s better - the award winning public space, or a castle you can peer at over a wall?

For historians, the answer is simple - and most would undoubtedly agree that it is a great shame that the historic building was smashed into oblivion, the ancient stonework crammed into a cavern beneath the ruin.

It should never have happened - and the hard lessons must be learned.

Civic leaders are custodians of our built past. The duty must be to protect them for future generations.

Some decisions, once taken, can not be reversed.