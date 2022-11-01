Foodbank demand continues to rise as volunteers are honoured

THE tireless work of Antrim Foodbank’s volunteers was recently recognised at the Spirit of Volunteering Awards 2022 hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council - with news that 1,429 emergency food parcels were provided by between April 2021 and March 2022

As reported by the Antrim Guardian last week, the Spirit of Volunteering Awards recognise the unsung heroes in our Borough who dedicate so much of their lives to volunteering.

Thanks to those volunteers, Antrim Foodbank is now running sessions across the Town every weekday, including Monday evenings.

Fionnuala O’Donnell, Project Manager, said: “The work we do simply wouldn’t happen without the tireless efforts of our volunteers. We are delighted that their work has been recognized in the Spirit of Volunteering Awards.

“At Antrim Foodbank, we exist not to exist. We are now running sessions five days a week to meet the increasing need in our Town. Our goal of a Hunger Free Future seems further away than ever.

“As part of The Trussell Trust network of food banks, Antrim Foodbank - an Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub programme - operates on a referral basis.

If you need help, your first step is to get a food bank voucher. You can get one from referral partners, including Community Advice, St Vincent de Paul, Home Start, Women’s Aid, and Social Services.”

Fionnuala added: “It is a stark statistic that 41% of recipients of Universal Credit are in work, without enough income to stay warm, fed, and dry.

“Our Monday evening sessions with the Family Caring Centre in Rathenraw have been tailored to meet the needs of people working through the day.”

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said:

“We are deeply concerned that 40% of people claiming Universal Credit are skipping meals, as winter approaches, and this is only going to get worse for people who already struggling to get by.”

Antrim Foodbank has been providing three days emergency food and support to local people since 2016.

Antrim Foodbank is a community programme run by Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub.

It is part of The Trussell Trust network.

Antrim Foodbank provided 2,395 parcels for adults and 1,947 for children between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022, a total of 4,342 and representing a rise of 102% from the same period in 2019-2020.