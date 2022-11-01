Heroes hailed for courage under fire

LESS than six month after the castle perished, a special ceremony was held at Antrim Petty Sessions to honour two remarkable local men who had brought some light to what had been a dark day for the town.

John Heaney, from Church Street, and Sam Hannan, from Riverside, were commended for their efforts to save three young women trapped inside the burning building.

They both scaled a 40-foot ladder to help the maids escape.

In March 1923 they both received a certificate and a cheque for £5 - that’s roughly £330 today - from the Society for the Protection of Life from Fire.

Applauding their heroism was s a full bench of magistrates, Lord Masscreene, Antrim Town Commissioners and a large crowd of local people.

Lord Massereene said it was his ‘pleasant duty’ to present testimonials to the local men.

“When the house was burning very fiercely, some of the servants of the house, the maidservants living in the upper storey, were unable to descend, owing to being cut off by the flames,” he said.

“John Heaney and Samuel Hannon, at great personal risk to their lives, by means of ladder, entered the Castle, and assisted in bringing the maid servants down to safety.”

He said it was decided that ‘their conduct should not allowed to pass without some recognition’, and they forwarded the two cases to the Society.

“Now, that memorable morning, it is only fair to say that other men also acted in a most courageous manner, and here I wish publicly to acknowledge my thanks and my indebtedness all those, no matter who they were, or whence they came, who helped much in doing what they could in that memorable fire.

“Without their aid and without their assistance I should not have been able to save certain pictures and articles of furniture from the house which would have been lost; and here on this occasion I would like to refer to the very good work done by members the Royal Ulster Constabulary, and also the great assistance rendered by the Randalstown Fire Brigade.

“The people of Antrim of all classes helped me most ungrudgingly and most willingly, and these two men who did a signal act of gallantry and courage are now to be given these certificates from the Society for the Protection of Life from Fire, and a sum of money.

“In this respect it is gratifying to think that these two men represent two different types. They are not of the same creed probably, they do not profess the same politics; but in their courage and in their manliness qualities - which I venture say are inherent in the Ulster people - they showed of what stuff they were made, and worthily upheld the traditions of this province.”

Tributes were also paid by local solicitor LJ Holmes.

He said that anyone who saw that fire on that morning would appreciate how richly deserved the awards were.

“The fire was a fearful sight, and it was into fearful danger they ran, and but for their conduct, which was that of very gallant men, a very much greater loss of life would have taken place than did,” he said.