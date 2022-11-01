Pyjama appeal is launched

FOR the third year, Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth has shown her support for the Women’s Aid’s Christmas Pyjama appeal.

The Deputy Mayor is appealing for residents to donate a pair of new cosy pyjamas at any of the designated drop off sites.

These will be transported weekly to Women’s Aid ABCLN who will distribute them to boys and girls in need across the Borough.

Christmas can be an expensive time for everyone but it is also a time of year that people can help those who need it the most.

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse.

All pyjamas that are donated to the appeal will support families in refuge and the local community.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross commented; “I am delighted that the Deputy Mayor has shown her support for Women’s Aid ABCLN again this year.

“It is a vital service in our community and helps some of our most vulnerable families. I hope the appeal is a huge success and lots of children receive new pyjamas for Christmas.”

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth commented: “As a child I loved getting cosy new pyjamas on Christmas Eve and getting tucked into bed ready for Santa’s arrival!

“I would love, with your support, to give this special moment to children who need them most across the Borough.”

If you would like to get involved, you can drop off a pair of new pyjamas to Antrim Civic Centre, Mossley Mill and Ballyclare Town Hall between Monday 24 October and Friday 16 December.