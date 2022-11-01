Second man in court over 'brutal execution'

A SECOND man has appeared in court accused of murdering Liam Christie in Antrim.

Paul Armstrong (43), of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim, appeared by videolink before an online sitting of Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, October 31.

He faced charges of murdering Liam Christie on October 20 this year and possessing a firearm and ammunition, ‘namely two 9 mm handguns, with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property or to enable another person by means thereof to endanger life or cause serious injury to property’ on the same date.

Armstrong confirmed that he understood the charges and was connected to them. A defence lawyer, who did not apply for bail, asked a Detective Sergeant a number of questions.

The officer confirmed that during interview the defendant had denied any involvement in the offences and had insisted he had never been in the property where Mr Christie was killed. The DS also confirmed that the evidence was in relation to CCTV and forensics.

When the lawyer said there was no forensic evidence linking his client to the house where Mr Christie was murdered, Judge Holmes halted questioning.

He said: “I really don’t see the relevance of these questions at this stage. We are straying into the area of a bail application; you are not making a bail application and I am shutting you down unless you want to make a bail application.”

The lawyer said: “Enquiries are still being actively progressed in the Antrim area; there is not an address available outside Antrim. A bail application unfortunately is premature at this stage.”

Judge Holmes remanded the defendant in custody until November 22 when he will appear before Antrim Court.

Last week Jonathan David Patterson (44), with an address at Moylinney Park, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link, charged with Mr Christie’s murder.

Patterson spoke only to confirm he understood the charges - almost three years to the day since he lost his son to a drugs-related death in the town.

A police officer said that she could connect Mr Patterson to the offences.

The court heard Mr Christie was shot with two different guns, twice to the head, twice in the chest, once in the face and ‘one under his jaw at close range where the firearm had been pushed against his jaw’.

According to the police case, Patterson and another man, allegedly Armstrong, were captured on CCTV walking from Patterson’s home, heading towards the victim’s house at around 2.30am when local resident heard ‘loud bangs, like fireworks’.

The ambulance service had contacted police around 9am after the victim was found ‘lying in a pool of his own blood’ and when police arrived, they noted a number of shell casings in the floor.

An officer said that according to local residents, the front door of the property was ‘routinely left unlocked and police noted there was no sign of forced entry’, adding that enquiries had uncovered CCTV of the area which police believe show the two alleged killers on their way to Mr Christie’s home.

The DS said she had seen the footage and in her view, one of the males was carrying a firearm although the defence suggested it could mistaken for ‘a bottle of gin’.

The footage also captured comings and goings after the shooting, with a suggestion that showed the defendants driving away, potentially to dispose of evidence and clothing.

When Patterson was arrested and interviewed, he denied involvement in the murder and denied it was him in the footage.

Submitting that ‘there’s a real risk to the public’, the DS said the killing was a ‘brutal execution’ of a sleeping victim and police feared that if he was freed, Patterson was likely to re-offend, could interfere with witnesses or could obstruct the ongoing and live investigation, given the fact that neither his car, his clothing nor the firearms have been seized.

The court also heard that police were concerned that witnesses who had spoken to them would face reprisals.

District Judge Broderick said it was an ongoing investigation and ‘the court has a number of concerns in that regard’. The judge also said he was not satisfied with a proposed bail address in Scotland. He refused bail and the case is also due to be heard again on 22 November.

Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly has appealed for any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday 20th October.