'Strong smell of oil' is investigated at Riverside

INVESTIGATIONS have taken place after residents of the historic Riverside area of Antrim, along the Six Mile Water, reported a strong smell of oil.

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch said: “Following reports of an oil smell at a property in Riverside, I contacted council's Environmental Health Team who assured me that they were already aware of the situation and had visited the site. The matter has now been passed on to Northern Ireland Water to further investigate the issue and report back to council with their findings.

“Council has continued to liaise with the resident who has now reported that the oil smell in the area is much reduced.

“I will continue to monitor this case and the situation generally going forward and look forward to the outcome of the investigations in the area. I would ask anyone who thinks there may be an oil leak or anything similar in their area to come forward and report it as soon as possible so the necessary safety precautions can be taken.”

Sources say that a storm drain may be the culprit after heavy rains recently.

A spokeswoman from NI Water said that following on site investigation, the complaint of an oil odour in Riverside was not as a result of any issues with its assets in the area.

“It is believed the odour originated from a private property. The local council has been informed.” she said

A spokeswoman for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Environmental health were contacted on October 21 regarding an alleged oil odour in the vicinity of a property in the Riverside area.

“Further to a site visit, Council has notified both NI Water and DFI Rivers of the complaint for their information and investigation as appropriate.”