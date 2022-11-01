Was it arson - or just a tragic accident?

A CENTURY on, many still believe that Antrim Castle had a helping hand the night it burned.

They have been largely fuelled by a series of events which have helped fan the flames.

First and foremost, who had drained the water tanks which had been installed in the roof in the event of a fire?

Torching a grand old house was not without precedent either. In 1922 several castles in Ireland had been burned to the ground by republicans.

To ensure that did not happen in Antrim, B Specials had patrolled the grounds at night. But 10 days before the blaze they were suddenly stood down - in spite of firm protests from Lord Massereene.

But why would they go out of their way to target his ancestral home?

Well, he was a prominent supporter of the UVF, and also a member of the Northern Senate.

“Lord Massereene was unpopular with people whose policy it is to make it impossible for the like of Lord and Lady Massereene to live in this country,” a court hearing in 1923 was told.

And then there were the threatening letters sent to his wife, advising her Ladyship to ‘prepare to meet her maker’.

A large quantity of paraffin had also disappeared from the castle. Curiouser and curiouser.

And this was more than just idle conspiracy theory - for it was arson, compensation would be paid. A lot of compensation.

Initially Lord Massereene had told police that he believed the fire had started accidentally, but his legal team had changed tack by tabling some huge claims.

They were seeking £90,000 for the damage to the castle itself - a sum equivalent to over £5.5 million today.

There were further claims totaling £53,700 for furniture and items lost in the fire. Included in that figure was £1,000 for the death of Ethel Gilligan.

The courts decided to hear the more substantive case first, knowing that if it fell, the rest would too.

The facts were heard by Judge Thompson, and he was not impressed.

Why had no-one reported spotting an arson gang - particularly when the police barracks was at the edge of the estate?

Even if they had crept in under the cover of darkness, why would they rely on finding a stash of paraffin to do the job?

Overall, he concluded that there was ‘insufficient evidence of malice’.

There was, he said, no petrol found, no doors broken, no windows broken with the exception of two and these could be accounted for, no violence used, no hold up, no indication of a number of men, and no intention of anything being done by force of arms.

So if it wasn’t arson, what had gone so tragically wrong?

The court heard that it might be something as mundane as ‘defective hearths or flues’.

That was also the view of William Loughlin, who had carried out building repairs at the castle for 30 years.

One evening he recalled being summoned in the night to examine the grate in ‘Lady Massereene’s boudoir’.

Her Ladyship complained about the smell of smoke, so Mr Loughlin replaced the Devon grate.

In his opinion ‘some of the fireplaces were dangerous’.

As expected, the ruling scuppered the prospects of the other claims and they too were duly dismissed.