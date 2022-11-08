A blast from the past as Crumlin Young Farmers celebrate 90 years

WITH Crumlin Young Farmers Club heading rapidly into its 90th year, committee members having been busy digging out old stories and photographs to share with everyone.

One such clipping is from the Club Focus in 1969, which sets the scene: “Lying between Aldergrove Airport and Lisburn, in the heart of a rich agricultural community, is the thriving town of Crumlin, known for its townlands such as Lennymore, Largy and Ballyclan with their prize winning pedigree herds.

“It was here in 1931 Crumlin Young Farmers’ club was born.

“In July 1934, Ulster won the Highland Trophy at the International Cattle Judging held in Ipswich, with Crumlin’s Officer Gorman placing first individual.

“During the early war years, the club dwindled and became extinct.

In April 1943, the club was reformed when Mr J. B. Kirkpatrick came along from headquarters and conducted an election of office bearers.”

In 1943, when the Ministry of Agriculture took milk production under its jurisdiction, direct milk to dairies and daily collections were being arranged, Crumlin were sure to invite members of the ministry to their hall for discussions.

Also, during the 1940s, Crumlin YFC members were prominent agricultural show attendees.

As written by past members “some of the best livestock in the North of Ireland was on show.”

Not only was Crumlin attendees, but they were also avid event holders.

On June 7 1947, Crumlin YFC held an agricultural show, with full judging classes and event schedules to entertain all who attend.

Crumlin’s shows were very popular, however due to the war were slowly put to an end.

In 1945, the field that Crumlin held their agricultural shows in was put up for auction, where Crumlin grasped the opportunity to become landowners.

To this day, Crumlin YFC are proud to say that they still remain landowners.

In the early years of Crumlin YFC, stock judging was the main achievement.

Today, Crumlin are still continuing this tradition with Kimberely Johnston winning overall last year.

During the 1960s, Crumlin YFC held their first Parents Night: a tradition that still stands strong with members today.

Public Speaking Competitions were previously held in Belfast Castle, where Crumlin YFC‘ HAD’s Miss Anna Menet placed equal third in the 21 to 25 age category in the early 60s.

This year, club PRO Grace Cotton placed second in the county heats in this same age category.

In 1970, Bertha Harkness placed second in her age category.

This year, Emma Knox also placed second in the impromptu.

Only a small number of years later, Crumlin YFC invited many people to their 25th Anniversary dance.

Attire was informal, with tickets costing £1 5s 0d.

After looking through old minutes books from meetings, it was discovered that due to lack of numbers in 1990, the club considered disbanding.

However, staying true to themselves, committee decided to continue on for another year. Current members of Crumlin YFC are very glad they did.

Not only did Crumlin YFC continue to grow, the club has continued to push members to participate in competitions, meetings and exchanges throughout the years.

The Presidents theme for this year is Reignite: Passion, People and Participation. Andrew Reid, a long standing member of Crumlin YFC has been awarded a scholarship to attend the Oxford Farming Conference 2023. Emma Knox excelled in the Live to Dead competition, and participation from all club members has been fantastic in other various opportunities.

This year, Crumlin YFC is proud to be holding a 90th Anniversary Dinner, and the club would like to formally invite you all to attend.

There will be many stories to be told and heard, and photographs to laugh at.

A prime opportunity to reminisce the past and celebrate the future of Crumlin YFC!

For more information, or to book tickets, please do not hesitate to contact Crumlin YFC PRO Grace Cotton at 07842181800 or gracec2800@gmail.com .

You can also reach the club through their social media pages.