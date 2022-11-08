Antrim Castle fire was 'undoubtedly' deliberate, says the current Lord

JOHN Skeffington – the 14th Viscount Massereene – paid a special visit to the site of his ancestral home on Friday for a Son et Lumiere show marking the demise of the centuries-old structure, the ruins of which were demolished in 1970.

As chronicled in the Antrim Guardian, the weekend past marked 100 years since a devastating fire swept through Antrim Castle, claiming a young woman’s life, and damaging the once-magnificent building beyond repair.

In 1923, a claim was made, and eventually rejected, for £90,000 for malicious damage - meaning there were no funds to rebuild.

The current Lord Massereene’s father survived the blaze along with his parents and sister, although Ethel Gilligan, a servant girl, perished as fire swept through the castle in the early hours of the morning after a Halloween house party.

But as Lord Massereene, now aged 82, recalled, the death toll would’ve been higher but for the bravery of a guest who helped his forebearers escape.

“My father was in the castle when the fire broke out,” said the peer. “His mother – my grandmother – went to get him from the nursery.

“Flames were coming up through the linoleum and my grandmother actually said, ‘We’re all going to be burnt alive’.”

He added: “Luckily, there was a very strong man there who managed to pull them out of the window. If he hadn’t, I wouldn’t be here today.”

That man, Lt Col Stewart Richardson, a war veteran staying at the castle, saved the lives of Lord Massereene’s grandmother (Jean Barbara Ainsworth) and her children by tying sheets together and lowering them down from the roof of the castle’s chapel.

The fire is believed by some to have been caused by arson – although this was never proved – or by a faulty flue or a defect in the heating system.

Among the treasures lost in the fire, the most important was the speaker’s chair of the old Irish House of Commons, which the Massereenes had taken back from the National Museum in Dublin in 1913.

Yorkshire-based Lord Massereene, who also has a property in London after a career in the City as a stockbroker, said his father had ‘two abiding memories of it all’.

“The first was seeing his father in pyjamas for the first time, which was a cultural shock,” he said.

“The other thing was that Colonel Richardson apparently had very large bushy eyebrows and they’d both been singed off by the fire.”

Lord and Lady Massereene and the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Nora Skeffington the 12th Viscount Massereene’s older sister - who had never met their relatives before - and members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council took part in a special centenary tour of the gardens led by head ranger Christopher Bryant and local historian Lyndsy Spence.

Public walking tours sold out on both Thursday and Friday night. The tour covered the various personal and political accounts from the people present on that fateful evening, as well as the evolution of Antrim Castle Gardens right up to today.

Lord Massereene recalled spending time with his grandfather in the gardens as a young boy, adding that the castle would always have a ‘vast place’ in his heart.

“I used to push my grandfather, who was in his 80s, around in his wheelchair because he had emphysema and wasn’t very mobile,” he said.

“I spent a lot of my teenage years there. I’m very fond of it.”

Lord Massereene said it was “fantastic” to see stones from a significant sculpture on display “at long last” during his Halloween visit.

The stones had been removed from the façade of the building in its final days and had been locked away from public view for over 50 years.

The light show beamed onto the Old Courthouse in Market Square featured the voice of Rosie McClelland - who has already played the current Lord’s grandmother Jean in the play Carson and the Lady - as the Viscountess, imploring the ‘white lady’ AKA the ghost of Ethel Gilligan, to ‘look after’ Antrim Castle grounds and make sure it is enjoyed by the generations to come.

In a chat with Lord and Lady Massereene after the poignant event, the Viscount said it was a time for ‘commemoration, not celebration’.

He said that his father’s experiences escaping from the flames had left him with a fear of fire.

“We laugh about it now, but the grates in the house in Scotland and in the apartments that were built in the stable yard after the fire (now Clotworthy House) were tiny.

“He was very paranoid about fire. When I flew into Northern Ireland and went to rent a car at Hertz, I always got a Ford. People used to laugh at me and ask why, I told them because the heaters were excellent.

“It was so cold, I preferred to stay in the car with the heaters on!”

When asked if he thought the blaze was deliberate, he replied: “Undoubtedly!

“We were told stories that there were a lot of temporary staff who immediately departed for America on the boat and were never seen again.”

He said that his father ‘worshipped his mother’ Viscountess Jean.

“She was very striking, very glamorous and probably not in the least maternal. She was devastated when (her daughter) Diana died but she was very ahead of her time and did a lot of things before they were ever in fashion.”

As detailed in our feature on Page 4, Lord Massereene’s father ‘Jock’ was a famous eccentric, who spoke at length during many debates in the House of Lords.

The current Viscount said he did not speak as much as his father, but as a firm Euro-skeptic, spoke often on subjects like the EU, common market and ERM.

He recalled his father speaking on ‘the mating call of the widgeon’ and once being so incensed during an interview with a journalist that he ‘put his cigarette out on a scone’.

While he is on record that he was against the tumbling of his ancestral home in 1970, he said he is pleased to see so many people enjoying the grounds of Antrim Castle.

Lady Massereene said that she also enjoyed seeing how popular the area was but added a little souvenir shopping advice for the powers that be!

“The children and grandchildren have always wanted a memento of the wolfhound,” she said.

“It is in a much better place now at Clotworthy and not the (Antrim) Forum, but the shop doesn’t sell anything with the wolfhound on it. A little key-ring or a statuette would be a brilliant souvenir.”

Lady Massereene was of course referring to the statue of ‘Lady Marian’s wolfhound’, who is said to have defended the wife of Sir Hugh Clotworthy from a wolf before disappearing, and then returned to warn the wardens of an ambush by enemies.

A beacon was lit on the ancient motte (or ‘cake’!) and a single canon shot from ‘Roaring Tatty’ was enough to repel the attack and at dawn the occupants of the castle saw, standing on the highest turret, the figure of a wolfhound transformed into stone.

It has been suggested that Sir Hugh went to extreme lengths to conceal the fact that he had commissioned a stone carving of the legendary animal in 1612 and the made strenuous efforts to place the carving on an elevated position on the castle turret.

Lord Massereene himself believes the legend was borrowed from a German folk tale, where the heroic hound was killed accidentally, after repelling the wolf.

He credits the survival of the beautiful Antrim Castle gardens to his ‘madly eccentric’ ancestor, Clotworthy Skeffington, the Second Earl and Sixth Viscount Massereene.

“He was always away, getting in trouble, getting locked up, during a time when other families of the time were having their gardens ripped out and remodelled. He was always in debt and had no money and so the gardens stayed as they were and were never modernised. His losses were Antrim’s gain!”

Languishing in a Parisian jail, Clotworthy’s debts amounted to 3,000,000 livres.

Eventually, after several aborted attempts at escape set up by the-then Lady Massereene, his stay in prison drew to a close - the day before the fall of the Bastille on July 14 1789. He led many of his fellow prisoners to freedom, though they were confronted by armed men as they walked from the Hotel de la Force.

“One more step and my men will fire,” bellowed one, but Massereene stepped forward and defiantly said: “If you kill me, according to the law, be responsible for my debts.”

Everyone in Paris knew of the Antrim man’s plight - and not even the army were prepared to take on his commitments!

Lord Massereene said that his children and grandchildren are fascinated to hear of their family’s colourful history and love poring over old photographs.

As such, he was delighted to see that the Antrim Guardian had dedicated two pages to a feature about the tragic events of October 1922 - and headed back to his lodgings on Friday night with a copy of the paper under his arm!

Speaking about the weekend’s events, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said he was proud of the programme to mark the centenary of such an important event in Antrim’s history.

“There is no doubt that the events of that tragic evening have shaped where we live today,” he said.

“It’s always worthwhile to take a step back, now and then, and to reflect on a momentous happening that changed not only Antrim and the Borough, but Northern Ireland too.”