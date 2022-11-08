Antrim charity donates drone for lost animals in memory of tragic pet dog

AN Antrim charity has donated a thermal imaging drone to a group dedicated to searching for lost pets, which has been named in memory of a family pet dog from Randalstown which tragically passed away after going missing for weeks back in August.

PlaysforStrays fundraises to buy toys and food for rescue animals stuck in shelters in Northern Ireland and abroad and recently carried out a mercy dash to war-torn Ukraine, while Lost Paws helps reunite lost and found pets throughout Northern Ireland.

Lost Paws announced this week: “PlayforStrays contacted us a few weeks ago asking how they could help with a thermal drone, they didn’t just help, they sponsored us one outright!

“The drone arrived last week and we have been getting everything in order with testing and flying and we were able to finally unleash it last night in the search for a missing elderly dog.

“We have decided to name our drone ‘Rua’ in memory of the Labradoodle from Randalstown who unfortunately crossed over to rainbow bridge earlier this year.

“RUA (Reuniting Unaccompanied Animals) will be an amazing help for us, and if we can locate other animals in her name then this is a massive win.

“From our fundraisers and donations we put towards the fundraiser for our thermal drone we have managed to raise a total of £2,600 which was just under halfway - we can now use these funds to save and equip ourselves with additional thermal equipment for searchers on the ground.

“Special thanks to DoggiePlay Belfast, Smart Petz, the Northern Ireland Dachshund Lovers group, Hendersons and all the other businesses who stock our charity boxes and who have contributed towards our fundraisers.”

PlayforStrays added: “(We) were able to procure a very special piece of equipment for Lost Paws NI - Lost and Found Pets - a thermal drone.

“The guys at Lost Paws NI are out searching for lost animals almost every night of the week, on top of their own normal jobs.

“The use of this drone, we believe, will reunite animals with their families much sooner, and give the Lost Paws NI guys more time to move on to the next one.

“All this and the survivability rate of our poor pets will be so much better too!

“We always say that we will make your donations go as far as possible, now we're literally aiming for the stars!”