Axe set to fall on Muckamore Abbey 'early in the New Year'

IT has been on life support ever since damaging allegations of mistreatment of vulnerable patients first came to light, but this week Health Minister Robin Swann made it clear that he is preparing to pull the plug on Muckamore Abbey.

On Wednesday he launched a public consultation on the ‘proposed closure’ of the facility in Antrim.

There is no doubt that the writing has been on the wall for some time. Back in 2019 the viability of Muckamore was dealt a hammer blow when the author of a damning report which highlighted the ‘catastrophic failings’ at the hospital concluded that it ‘needs to close’.

Dr Margaret Flynn’s devastating verdict came as staff suspensions continued to grow amid reports of physical and mental abuse.

“It should not have survived the headwinds of closure programmes that happened elsewhere in the UK, but it did survive and we live with the consequences of that,” she said at the time.

“I can guarantee that if you visited maternity wards and nurseries in Northern Ireland and you met with the parents of little ones with learning disabilities and autism and asked them what their aspirations were for their youngsters, they would not cite Muckamore.”

The Abbey opened in 1949 as a regional facility for children and adults with learning disabilities, often providing long term care.

At its peak it was one of the largest hospitals of its kind in the UK, with some patients staying there for decades. By 1984 it provided care for 1,428 people.

But the model of an old-school ‘institution’ was falling out of favour, and pressure was brought to bear to reduce the numbers at the Abbey.

By 2005 the numbers had plummeted to 318, but that was still not enough. A target was set to reduce it to 87 by 2011, though by the end of that year 225 remained.

By July 2020 there were only 60. Now there are just 35.

Nevertheless, the costs are astronomical by any standard - in some cases rising to £200,000 per year.

Speaking this week, the Minister emphasised that closure, if approved after public consultation, would be ‘on a carefully planned and phased basis, with intensive engagement with patients and families’.

“I announced on 29 September that I was considering the future role of the hospital,” said Mr Swann.

“I have carefully considered the options and I believe that signaling a clear intention now to close the hospital would help to support and accelerate the direction of travel to deliver on the long-standing policy aim – the resettlement of long-stay patients into appropriate community facilities and support.

“Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been providing services for people with a learning disability since it opened in 1949.

“As I have acknowledged previously, there have been serious failures of care at the hospital, leading me to initiate the public inquiry that is now underway.

Outdated and inadequate

“The model of care represented by large hospital facilities of this kind is outdated and inadequate. That’s why the overarching policy direction for people with learning disabilities has been to support long-stay residential patients to resettle into community-based facilities, where they can live as part of their local community.

“Much work has been done to support people with learning disabilities to live independently within community settings – with only 35 remaining in the hospital today.

“Work is continuing to resettle the long-stay patients remaining in the hospital, and the Regional Resettlement Oversight Board, chaired by Dr Patricia Donnelly, will play an important role in supporting this transition to community-based care.”

Minister Swann stressed that will work closely with patients and their families to chart the way forward post-Muckamore - and added that any decision to close would not effect the ongoing police probe.

“I want to make it very clear that any final decision to close the hospital will involve a defined timescale for closure, and will be accompanied by a plan, co-produced with current hospital patients and their families, which will clearly set out how the services currently provided on the Muckamore Abbey Hospital site will be delivered in agreed alternative settings.

“Equally, I want to be clear that any decision to close the hospital will not affect either of the investigative processes currently underway into events at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Both the criminal investigation and the MAH Public Inquiry will continue according to their planned schedules.

“I am very aware that any decision to close Muckamore Abbey Hospital may be distressing for current and prospective patients at the hospital, for their families and carers, and for staff at the hospital.

“The Health and Social Care system as a whole is working to develop a service that will respond effectively to the continuing need for assessment and treatment through small in-patient units and modelling a safe community-based service that extends home treatment, peripatetic and crisis response. This work will be done in partnership with service users and their carers, as well as local communities.”

The Minister urged anyone with an interest in the future of services for people with a learning disability to make their views known through the public consultation - a process that will close on 24 January 2023.

UNISON, the largest trade union for health care workers in Northern Ireland is calling on the Health Minister to secure the necessary resources for alternative treatments and care in the community given his intention to close Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Regional Organiser, Joe McCusker, insisted that a viable, fully-funded alternative had to be in place before the Abbey is closed for good.

“Before any decision is taken to close Muckamore Abbey Hospital, there must be alternative assessment and treatment services in place to be able to respond to the current and future needs of those with mental health and learning disabilities,” he said.

“Crucially this will require massive investment in NHS community and social care services such as home care, crisis response and other peripatetic services, and the NHS workforce to effectively provide these services.

“UNISON will be seeking assurances - should the decision be taken to close Muckamore Abbey Hospital - from the Health Minister that the funding and the workforce is in place for any new model of service delivery for people with mental health and learning disabilities.

“Our focus will also be on supporting those staff impacted, if the decision is taken to close Muckamore Abbey, and we will be seeking to meet with Belfast HealthTrust to assess the implications for staff.”