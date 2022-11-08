Councillors back motion calling for a ban on fracking

NEW Alliance Dunsilly rep Jay Burbank has welcomed the unanimous passing of a motion at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in support of a moratorium on all forms of exploration and extraction of oil and gas in Northern Ireland, to be followed by a legislative ban, and in opposition to fracking.

The motion, brought forward by Councillor Burbank, was introduced following recommendations set out by the Department for the Economy earlier this year, and was passed last Monday evening.

While Jay said Alliance, SDLP and Sinn Fein councillors spoke on the issue, but the DUP and UPP did not comment.

Such actions would bring Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK when it comes to fracking, and also go further by legislating for all other types of petroleum exploration or extraction.

There are fears that with energy being devolved in Northern Ireland and things like the Petroleum Act 1964 from the old Northern Ireland Parliament still on the books, there is the ability for a future dept of economy to issue licenses - which could apply to areas like the Lough Neagh basin.

Councillor Burbank said: “I wholeheartedly welcome the passing of this motion, especially with it having garnered unanimous, cross-party support within the council and proven to be an issue of universal concern.

“This does however raise questions surrounding the general stance and commitment of the DUP in relation to fracking in particular, following two of their MPs - Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon - recently voting with the Conservative Party in Westminster in opposition to Labour’s proposed fracking moratorium.

“This lack of clarity and cohesion is incredibly worrying in light of the dangers the practice of fracking pose, especially for those in Antrim, Dunsilly and Airport DEAs as well as Antrim and Newtownabbey at large, with the possibility of the issuing of petroleum licensing in the ‘Lough Shore basin’ area of Lough Neagh.

“So many communities in Northern Ireland stand at risk from lack of robust leadership on matters of the environment like this in the years to come, and we’d implore any future Economy Minister to act prudently and take heed of these recommendations.”

Mr Burbank also said that he felt people in the borough felt ‘betrayed’ by their MP, Paul Girvan, who voted against a fracking ban at Westminster.

However he added that he was pleased that no amendments were added.

Of the unionist block, the Dunsilly rep said: “They just waved it through and didn’t speak about it,” he added.

“I feared an amendment where they would try and neuter the language or try and water it down... but there was none of it. It was very interesting.

“Part of what motivated me to bring this is that our MP essentially betrayed us so deeply.

“Communities want reps that are going to fight for the environment and especially not be drawn into this temptation that any gas or oil in Northern Ireland could have an effect on the local market.

“We know it wouldn’t drive down prices - it would just be a short, quick buck for oil companies.”

The motion acknowledged former DUP Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons’ recommendation the “Executive agree a preferred policy option of a moratorium on all forms of exploration and extraction of oil and gas, to be followed by the introduction of a legislative ban”.

Councillors voted to support the preferred policy option he tabled in February but was never approved by the Executive as DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned before they could vote.

That meant no decision was made on petroleum licence applications from Tamboran Resources UK for access to shale-filled Fermanagh with the potential for fracking, and EHA exploration to look for oil and gas in Tyrone, Armagh, Lisburn and Belfast.

Councillor Burbanks said that if any future Economy Minister waved through the oil and gas licences “the council wouldn’t be able to stop this because of the Petroleum Act... which gives them a lot of power”.

“It’s worrying for local communities,” he added.

“A full ban on the extraction of oil and gas was a commitment made by the Economy Minister and then for our member of Parliament to use his vote to not support that at Westminster is a complete about-face.”