Creavery pupils have a light-bulb moment!

CREAVERY Primary School pupils got stuck in and their hands dirty as they managed to plant over 3000 spring flowering bulbs around their school grounds in just a couple of hours.

A fantastic achievement!

The bulb planting was possible thanks to a grant from the ‘Live Here Love Here’ School Pollinator Garden Grant Scheme, which is providing funding to improve the school grounds both for pollinating insects and for the people who use the school.

The pupils and teachers are now looking forward to seeing the fruits of their labours beginning to appear in a few months time.

The display will start with the hardy little snowdrops, carpeted around the woodland classroom, signalling the approach of spring.

These will be closely followed by a rainbow of different coloured crocus, which the pupils planted all along the main pathway through the school grounds.

Then, a spectacular sea of yellow as the daffodils burst into bloom and purple allium pompoms pop up in the sensory garden and orchard areas.

Junior spades, trowels and forks were also purchased through the grant, to enable the pupils to look after their new pollinator garden and these were used for the very first time to plant the bulbs.

The bulbs will not only create a beautiful display of colour for everyone in the school but will also be an important food source for native pollinating insects throughout the spring.

Creavery pupils will take a well earned rest over half term before they begin the next phase of the pollinator garden project, with tree and shrub planting planned before Christmas.

Creavery Primary was awarded a grant of almost £10,500.

An earth bank will be created for solitary bees and other pollinators to live in.

This will be built by recycling the waste turf that will need to be removed to lay the new path.

The grant will also fund bird and insect houses as well as providing tools for the children to use in the creation and upkeep of their new garden and wildlife areas.

By getting the pupils involved in planting their own school pollinator garden, it is hoped that they will develop a lasting interest and an understanding of the vital importance of helping pollinators.