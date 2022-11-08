'Light at the end of the tunnel' for Bateson twins after tough times following separation surgery

THE parents of conjoined twins who were separated in recent weeks have spoken of ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ following their gruelling surgery.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson from Toome had been joined from the chest to the pelvis, have separate hearts and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, had one leg each and a shared fused leg.

The crucial operation to separate the girls was delayed because of the covid pandemic, with them having contracted the illness earlier this year after leaving hospital.

The separation surgery had originally been scheduled for the end of May but was put back due and later delayed again because of staff holidays over the summer months until September.

Parents Hannah and Dan, who attend Journey Church in Antrim, had spent months preparing for separation surgery for their ‘miracle’ babies.

Dan is well known as a fruit and veg salesman in the borough while Hannah worked in the NHS before having to quit work to care for her daughters.

Annabelle and Isabelle were conceived during the Batesons’ first cycle of fertility treatment - but the couple’s first scan revealed something was different about their pregnancy.

The couple were shocked to find out that they were expecting twins, but were advised that they should see a consultant immediately - as these much-longed for babies were to turn out to be conjoined, making them ‘one in 2.5 million’.

In an update last just after the operation in London in September, Dan and Hannah announced: “Annie and Issie have been separated.

“It was a very long day, their surgery lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning but our wee girlies did so well.

“There is a long recovery in front of them and we expect there to be some bumps along the way but they are strong wee ladies and are being well cared for.

“We just want to say thank you, the love we have been shown has been completely overwhelming and the prayers that have been said for them have carried us through.

“The team that carried out the girls surgery are just amazing and we are very grateful. Please continue to pray for their recovery, for healing and for them to be as comfortable as possible.

“Thank you God for having your hand on our daughters.”

Follow-up operations may be required ‘in the immediate days and weeks’ after the main one.

The twins may require ongoing support into their teenage years and after surgery, the girls will have one leg each and a prosthetic leg each.

Journey Church has helped the couple set up an online fundraising page, accessible via Facebook group Bateson Conjoined Twins, to help support the family as they travel to and from London.

Over £22,000 has been raised, with an initial £5,000 target.

Previously, Hannah Bateson had said: “The girls are improving every day but it hasn’t been easy and we miss our happy content wee girls. It feels like we get a couple of steps forward and then take a step back.

“I think Dan and I would both agree that it’s been much harder than we ever imagined. But we just have to remind ourselves that everyday that passes is one day closer to getting home with our girls.

“If only Dan and I could be as brave and strong as our wee ladies! But no matter how hard a day it’s been Dan always lightens the mood with some dodgy joke - forever keeping me entertained.

And last week, sharing an adorable picture of the girls out for their first trip outside since their surgery, Hannah revealed that Dan has travelled home from London to resume work, while she remains in London.

“We are still in Great Ormond Street Hospital but we are finally feeling like the girls are coming out the other side of things now.

“ It took Issie a little bit longer to get back to her happy wee self but she’s got there. They’ve both found their voices again…. And the warbling that they do with each other is back in full force

“It’s amazing to see the girls interacting with each other, talking and playing, reaching out for each other,grabbing tubes and stealing each other’s toys.

“We are now able to take the girls out and about for walks, which has been a game changer, cabin fever was definitely setting in for us all. We still have a bit to go, both girls still have some more surgeries in front of them, no date for home as yet. I’m hoping within the next few weeks though

“Dan is heading home this weekend, it’s been a hard decision, things are still pretty constant and the girls still have ups and downs but he needs to get back out on the road again.”