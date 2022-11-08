New Antrim Grammar head pledges school will meet challenges 'head on'

THERE was a new face at the lectern at the Antrim Grammar School prize distribution on Thursday, with Martin Wilson picking up the baton passed by Jenny Lendrum.

But his tenure began at a crucial crossroads in September, with the threat posed by the pandemic finally appearing to recede - and the realistic prospect of more ‘normal’ times ahead.

In his first major address since taking the helm, Mr Wilson acknowledged that the full impact of the last two years has yet to be gauged.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you all to our annual Prize Night celebration, an opportunity for us to pause, and for us to acknowledge the achievements of our pupils over the past academic year,” he said.

“A year which has continued to bring with it many challenges, particularly as we unpack the true impact of the covid pandemic on us all, but particularly on our young people.

“The disruption to teaching and learning, the removal of formal external examinations, the creation of CAGs then CDGs, possible isolation, and an increased number of more complex pastoral issues being reported in relation to mental health and well being, have all added to the challenges we have faced as a school over the past number of years.

Resilience

“The AGS Way refers to the fact that ‘We are resilient’, and never more has this been tested in recent years, not only for our pupils, but also for our parents, guardians and our staff – our entire school community.

“However, it is a significant step forward that we are all able to celebrate together this evening, the first time that we have met together in this hall since September 2019.”

After welcoming parents, staff past and present and special guest speaker Mrs Stephanie Gleadhill, a former pupil who has gone on to become Lead Performance Nutritionist with Ulster Rugby, the new head paused to reflect on his short time at AGS.

“It is a privilege, and a little overwhelming for me to be presenting my first report as Principal of Antrim School. In such a short space of time, I have been so impressed by our pupils and our staff.

“Antrim Grammar School is a school without question where all pupils are valued and where our pupils are empowered to achieve in all aspects of school life.

“I am committed to our core purpose ‘To educate for Life through our continued commitment to currency, character and culture’, and believe that it is our positive relationships which are the key to our success.

“Our school continues to face challenges in the years ahead, the debate about academic selection will no doubt continue, the under-funding of our schools and the financial pressures all schools are facing, particularly as costs continue to rise in relation to gas/electricity and the cost of living crisis.

“However, I am confident that we in Antrim Grammar School will continue to meet these challenges head on, in order to create an environment which supports learning and allows our pupils to aspire, grow and succeed.

Fantastic team

“School Improvement is a team approach, and I am fortunate to be surrounded by a fantastic team.

“I would like to pay tribute to all of our members of staff. Members of staff who are dedicated, and who work tirelessly to make our school vision a reality, for the pupils who come our way.

“I am indebted to all my teaching and support colleagues for the work that they do, both inside and outside the classroom. I have been overwhelmed since beginning my journey with you about how members of staff go far beyond any specification and are truly committed, through teaching, support, pastoral care, intervention and through the extra-curricular life of the school.

“We truly have your son/daughter’s best interest at heart, and it is a privilege to be a part of that.”

And there was a warm tribute for the students themselves, who had once again achieved so much - despite the adversity they faced.

“Finally, to thank you, the prize winners, our pupils, for your commitment to your studies and for your achievements.

“As you move through your life, you will often be asked about the school you attended. It would be my hope that you would be pleased, possibly even proud to say that you attended Antrim Grammar School.

“I am certainly proud to have been appointed the Principal of such a great school.

“I will leave you with the words of CS Lewis who said ‘You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream’.

“Pupils, parents, guardians, staff and governors, let us all pledge to ensure that we continue together in our dream ‘To be the best school that we can be every day, and in every way’.”