New principal applauds the 'outstanding' exam results in Parkhall College's 50th year

The new principal of Parkhall Integrated College welcomed pupils past and present, parents and special guests to the annual Prize Night on Wednesday.

Among them were a few familiar faces, including past principal George Beattie and Kenny Shiels, the manager of the Northern Ireland women’s football team.

“I would like to extend a particularly warm welcome to Mr Beattie,” said Mr Owen.

“We continue to thank you for all you did for this school and your considerable service to this community during your time here.”

But the focus, quite rightly, fell firmly on the young people who had achieved so much in Parkhall’s 50th year.

“As a school, we reflect tonight on a highly successful summer examination series. We are always so proud of the achievements of all our students here at Parkhall Integrated College, whatever their background or personal circumstances.

“These outstanding results represent a tremendous achievement for students who have worked incredibly hard to achieve this level of success and to help them build on this excellent foundation for the next stage of their lives.

“At GCSE, 88.31% of our students gained at least 5 A*-C grades in August. At A level, just over 88% of students achieved A*-C in at least two subjects. This summer, 52% of students from our sixth form have gone on to secure a university place.

“These results, of course, reflect the hard work and commitment of our students. I would also like to thank staff and parents or guardians for their support to the students and for the care and attention that has enabled so many students to be celebrating successful results this year.

“Indeed, it is very clear to me during my brief time here at Parkhall Integrated College that a core strength of the school is the relationships which exist between staff and students. Once again this week in preparation for this evening, I am reminded of my colleagues here who exude humanity, empathy and a relentless determination to do what is needed for the young people we serve.

“I congratulate all the students here tonight for what they have achieved and for the example they set us all. We are proud of every single one of our students.

“We want them to know that the staff at this school are here for them and we want to secure the best possible experience, learning, and outcomes for every young person for whom we have responsibility.

“Through this, building on the strong foundations of the encouraging examinations from the summer, we continue to aim to serve our local community by providing an inclusive, caring environment in which all students feel valued, respected and achieve their full potential.”