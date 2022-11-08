THE chairman of the Antrim Branch of the Royal British Legion has said that ‘it’s all systems go’ for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Alderman Paul Michael was present on Thursday to see Mayor Stephen Ross make the first donation to officially launch the annual fundraiser.

And he has no doubt that many locals will follow suit ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

“This is a very important time for many people living in this Borough and I’m confident that they will want to show their enduring respect for the men and women who served this country,” he said.

“Covid posed problems for the Legion for the last couple of years, but even during those dark days the people of Antrim did their utmost to support the Appeal.

“We managed to raise £25,000 during the covid year, which is a remarkable figure under the circumstances.

“The generosity of local people never lets us down, and we are hugely grateful for that.

Powerful symbol

“The poppy is a very powerful symbol of sacrifice, and as a community we have never forgotten that, and I doubt we ever will.

“It’s now all systems go for 2022. The Poppy Appeal boxes will be in the shops in our towns and villages now.”

Mr Michael also revealed that work is nearing completion at their Antrim clubhouse.

“Yes, it’s all coming together really well,” he said.

“The painters finished this week and the joiners are getting cracking on the foyer.

“We’re hoping that everything will be done and dusted within the next three or four weeks.

“With any luck it will be a big Christmas for the Legion!”